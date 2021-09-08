Boris Johnson at a care home on Tuesday
Debate over new health and care tax ahead of vote

Social care changes at-a-glance | What will the new tax cost me?

  1. Catch-up: What is the new tax?

    A carer helps an older person
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Firstly, let’s bring you up to speed on the details of the government’s plan to increase health and social care funding.

    The proposal involves a big change to the way social care is funded in England - as well as how to solve a backlog within the National Health Service after Covid:

    • A new 1.25% tax on income and profits next year through National Insurance - and then as a separate tax from 2023
    • Ministers say this will raise £36bn over three years - £5.4bn for social care and the rest helping solve the NHS backlog
    • People would no longer pay more than £86,000 in care costs - that is, for actual care, rather than accommodation - over their lifetime, from October 2023
    • Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 in assets will get means-tested help towards costs from their local council
    • People in this bracket will not have to contribute more than 20% of their eligible assets per year but might have to contribute from income
    • Those who own assets worth less than £20,000 will not have to pay towards care costs from their assets at all, but might have to contribute from their income

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as MPs prepare to debate and vote on government plans for a new tax to fund health and social care in England.

    The tax is intended to raise £36bn over three years - with all UK nations benefiting.

    We’ll bring you all the latest developments as they happen throughout the day.

