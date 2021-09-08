Live
Debate over new health and care tax ahead of vote
A new 1.25% tax on income and profits next year through National Insurance - and then as a separate tax from 2023
Ministers say this will raise £36bn over three years - £5.4bn for social care and the rest helping solve the NHS backlog
People would no longer pay more than £86,000 in care costs - that is, for actual care, rather than accommodation - over their lifetime, from October 2023
Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 in assets will get means-tested help towards costs from their local council
People in this bracket will not have to contribute more than 20% of their eligible assets per year but might have to contribute from income
Those who own assets worth less than £20,000 will not have to pay towards care costs from their assets at all, but might have to contribute from their income
Catch-up: What is the new tax?
Firstly, let’s bring you up to speed on the details of the government’s plan to increase health and social care funding.
The proposal involves a big change to the way social care is funded in England - as well as how to solve a backlog within the National Health Service after Covid:
Read more here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as MPs prepare to debate and vote on government plans for a new tax to fund health and social care in England.
The tax is intended to raise £36bn over three years - with all UK nations benefiting.
We’ll bring you all the latest developments as they happen throughout the day.