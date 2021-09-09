Mandatory Covid jabs for health staff considered

The consultation is expected to focus on the proposals, their scope, and any impact on staffing and safety such as reducing staff sickness absence
But views from government advisory bodies on the plans differ.
The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) Social Care Working Group advises a similar approach to vaccination across social care and health sectors, because the network of residents, patients and workers are so close and often overlap.
While Professor Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, says if the proposals do go ahead, it would be "like an admission of failure" and imply that messaging was not effective enough.
"It's like saying you can't either find the time or find the ability to explain to people why it makes sense and create the culture in which everybody does it because they understand why it's important," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Mandatory jabs 'like an admission of failure'
The consultation is expected to focus on the proposals, their scope, and any impact on staffing and safety such as reducing staff sickness absence
But views from government advisory bodies on the plans differ.
The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) Social Care Working Group advises a similar approach to vaccination across social care and health sectors, because the network of residents, patients and workers are so close and often overlap.
While Professor Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, says if the proposals do go ahead, it would be "like an admission of failure" and imply that messaging was not effective enough.
"It's like saying you can't either find the time or find the ability to explain to people why it makes sense and create the culture in which everybody does it because they understand why it's important," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Read more on the story here.
Minister asked if unvaccinated workers would be sacked
A little earlier we heard from social care minister Helen Whately who was asked whether workers would be sacked if they didn't get the jab.
She told BBC's Breakfast care homes would see if there were alternative roles for them outside the care home, adding: "This is really difficult."
Whately said she had spoken to care home residents and their families who said they wanted workers double vaccinated to give them the most protection against Covid.
About 90% of care home staff have already been vaccinated and the government was working with care homes to support staff who were hesitant about getting the jab, she added.
Six-week consultation on mandatory jabs for health workers begins
Compulsory Covid and flu jabs for frontline NHS and care workers in England are being considered in a six-week government consultation.
Plans are already in place to make it mandatory for care home workers in England to be fully vaccinated.
But some unions and care organisations have warned making the jabs mandatory will lead to staff shortages.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is urging all health service workers to get both jabs to protect vulnerable patients.
About 88% of NHS trust staff have received two Covid doses but in some trusts that falls to 78%, figures show.
In the UK, more than 30,000 new daily cases have been reported for nine days in a row and the number of people in hospital with the disease is rising.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on the Covid pandemic in the UK and around the world.
There’ll also be updates on the health and social care levy which was voted through in UK Parliament on Wednesday.