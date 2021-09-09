Mandatory Covid jabs for health staff considered

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The consultation is expected to focus on the proposals, their scope, and any impact on staffing and safety such as reducing staff sickness absence

But views from government advisory bodies on the plans differ.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) Social Care Working Group advises a similar approach to vaccination across social care and health sectors, because the network of residents, patients and workers are so close and often overlap.

While Professor Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, says if the proposals do go ahead, it would be "like an admission of failure" and imply that messaging was not effective enough.

"It's like saying you can't either find the time or find the ability to explain to people why it makes sense and create the culture in which everybody does it because they understand why it's important," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

