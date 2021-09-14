This morning's front pages mainly focus on what the Sun calls a "jabs blitz"- with details of the plans to offer a single dose to 12 to 15-year-olds, and the launch of a booster programme for the over 50s.
The government is expected to reveal its Covid winter plan for England later, including what action would be taken if the NHS was at risk of becoming overwhelmed
-
The plan is expected to include a UK-wide programme of booster jabs for the over-50s, the BBC understands
-
It comes as Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed all children aged 12 to 15 in England would be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab
-
The vaccination programme will be based in schools and invitations will start being sent out next week, with parental consent being sought, the government says
-
Meanwhile, travel organisation Abta has called for Covid PCR testing to be abandoned for fully vaccinated travellers returning from lower-risk countries
-
And in China, there is a new surge in coronavirus cases, linked to a primary school in Fujian province.
BreakingEmployment bounces back to pre-pandemic levels
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to rebound above pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.
Job vacancies have hit a record high as the economic recovery continues and the furlough scheme starts to wind down, according to official figures.
The number of vacancies rose above one million for the first time since records began in the three months to August, the ONS says.
Newspaper headlines
This morning's front pages mainly focus on what the Sun calls a "jabs blitz"- with details of the plans to offer a single dose to 12 to 15-year-olds, and the launch of a booster programme for the over 50s.
The Guardian describes it as a "widespread acceleration" of the vaccine rollout, as Boris Johnson prepares to set out his "Covid winter plan".
The Daily Express says the prime minister is "confident" his strategy won't involve another lockdown - but the Daily Mail appears downbeat. "Return of the doom squad" is its headline, after government advisers delivered a "gloomy assessment" of the chances of avoiding disruption over the winter.
The Daily Mirror warns that conflicting advice from experts about giving jabs to children "may spark vaccine hesitancy among parents".
Its editorial accuses Boris Johnson of putting all his eggs in one basket by relying solely on vaccinations to deal with the crisis, arguing Covid passports "would be another weapon in our armoury".
