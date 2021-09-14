The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to rebound above pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) says.

Job vacancies have hit a record high as the economic recovery continues and the furlough scheme starts to wind down, according to official figures.

The number of vacancies rose above one million for the first time since records began in the three months to August, the ONS says.

