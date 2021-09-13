BBC Copyright: BBC

The prime minister will set out his Covid winter plan tomorrow, the work and pensions secretary confirms.

Therese Coffey tells BBC Breakfast some regulations may still be needed to reduce transmission, including changes to statutory sick pay.

She also says the option of using vaccine passports has not been "ruled out forever" but they are "not deemed necessary at this moment".

"It's reflecting the fact that a lot of young people have come forward and got their vaccinations over the summer," she adds.

There had been plans to require proof of full vaccination to access nightclubs and large events in England from the end of September - but on Sunday Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this would not go ahead.