Imperial College London
Vaccinating teenagers
should be an “initial priority” for the UK, says the scientist whose modelling led to the first nationwide
restrictions
Prof Neil Ferguson says
this will help the UK catch up to the vaccination levels of countries including
Spain, Portugal and Ireland where they already vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds
Some Covid rules may still be needed over winter - minister
The prime minister will set out his Covid winter plan tomorrow, the work and pensions secretary confirms.
Therese Coffey tells BBC Breakfast some regulations may still be needed to reduce transmission, including changes to statutory sick pay.
She also says the option of using vaccine passports has not been "ruled out forever" but they are "not deemed necessary at this moment".
"It's reflecting the fact that a lot of young people have come forward and got their vaccinations over the summer," she adds.
There had been plans to require proof of full vaccination to access nightclubs and large events in England from the end of September - but on Sunday Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this would not go ahead.
The UK is “falling behind a little” in terms of vaccination rates compared with countries including Spain, Portugal and Ireland, Prof Neil Ferguson says.
“We were leading in Europe until recently and now several countries have got higher vaccination levels than us,” says Prof Ferguson, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).
“That’s largely because they have rolled out vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds faster than us,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
“They’ve also vaccinated more recently and we know now that vaccine effectiveness decays over time - we always expected that - and so they have more immunity in the population.
“They also principally used the Pfizer vaccine which against Delta is somewhat more effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine.
So there are a set of countries in Europe with considerably more population immunity than us and I think if we want to stop the risk of a large autumn and winter wave we need to boost immunity in the population.”
When asked if he was suggesting doing this by vaccinating teenagers he says: “I think that’s the initial priority”.
“Just because it’s going to take six to eight weeks from starting before those teenagers have had two doses and it’s only with – if we’re talking about Delta, which is the virus which is predominant in the UK now – it’s only after two doses that people get substantial protection.”
