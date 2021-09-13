Young man being vaccinated
Teen jabs priority to stop winter wave - Ferguson

  1. Some Covid rules may still be needed over winter - minister

    Therese Coffey
    The prime minister will set out his Covid winter plan tomorrow, the work and pensions secretary confirms.

    Therese Coffey tells BBC Breakfast some regulations may still be needed to reduce transmission, including changes to statutory sick pay.

    She also says the option of using vaccine passports has not been "ruled out forever" but they are "not deemed necessary at this moment".

    "It's reflecting the fact that a lot of young people have come forward and got their vaccinations over the summer," she adds.

    There had been plans to require proof of full vaccination to access nightclubs and large events in England from the end of September - but on Sunday Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this would not go ahead.

  2. PM finalising Covid Winter Plan for England

    Boris Johnson
    The PM is finalising his winter plan to tackle coronavirus in England, which will include what action would be taken if the NHS was at risk of becoming overwhelmed.

    Boris Johnson is expected to announce his strategy tomorrow after the UK's vaccine advisory body unveils its guidance on who should get booster jabs later today.

    A government source stressed the Covid Winter Plan would emphasise how society planned to continue "living with" the virus throughout the winter and promote Covid and flu jabs.

    The Times reports that mandatory face coverings and working from home will be brought back in if there is a winter surge in infections.

    Sources have told the Times the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has devised a series of options to limit the spread of Covid-19 without the use of lockdowns.

  3. UK vaccination rates falling behind some EU countries

    Prof Neil Ferguson
    The UK is “falling behind a little” in terms of vaccination rates compared with countries including Spain, Portugal and Ireland, Prof Neil Ferguson says.

    “We were leading in Europe until recently and now several countries have got higher vaccination levels than us,” says Prof Ferguson, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

    “That’s largely because they have rolled out vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds faster than us,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    “They’ve also vaccinated more recently and we know now that vaccine effectiveness decays over time - we always expected that - and so they have more immunity in the population.

    “They also principally used the Pfizer vaccine which against Delta is somewhat more effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine.

    So there are a set of countries in Europe with considerably more population immunity than us and I think if we want to stop the risk of a large autumn and winter wave we need to boost immunity in the population.”

    When asked if he was suggesting doing this by vaccinating teenagers he says: “I think that’s the initial priority”.

    “Just because it’s going to take six to eight weeks from starting before those teenagers have had two doses and it’s only with – if we’re talking about Delta, which is the virus which is predominant in the UK now – it’s only after two doses that people get substantial protection.”

  4. Good morning

    Thank you for joining us for live updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.

    Here are some of the stories we are looking at as the UK wakes up this morning:

    • Vaccinating teenagers should be an “initial priority” for the UK, says the scientist whose modelling led to the first nationwide restrictions
    • Prof Neil Ferguson says this will help the UK catch up to the vaccination levels of countries including Spain, Portugal and Ireland where they already vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds
    • Boris Johnson is finalising his Covid Winter Plan for England which he will announce tomorrow
    • The UK’s vaccine advisory body is expected to give its guidance on who should receive booster jabs later
    • Nearly a third of people arriving in England and Northern Ireland as the coronavirus Delta variant took off may have broken quarantine rules, according to figures seen by the BBC
    • Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has experienced long queues to buy essential items amid tight lockdown measures to control the spread of Covid-19.
