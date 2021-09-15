Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The health secretary has called for social media companies to take action after rapper Nicki Minaj told her 22m Twitter followers "untruths" about Covid vaccine side-effects.

"I do know who she is, but I don’t want to give them the oxygen of publicity they are probably craving for by making such comments.

"Anyone, whether you are a pop celebrity, a footballer or a politician, you should be very careful with your language," he told BBC Breakfast.

"Certainly when it comes to something as lifesaving as vaccines - in this country there are 112,000 fewer deaths because of our, we estimate, because of our vaccine programme - they should be really careful about what they say and not spread untruths."

He says: "Social media companies as whole should be much more responsible and I hope with the instance you refer to that's the kind of thing whether they could do something to set out the truth to people."

Nicki Minaj's tweet about "her cousin's friend" and his claimed vaccine side effects was brought up in yesterday's Downing Street news conference.