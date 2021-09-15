Health secretary calls for social media companies to take action after Nicki Minaj's vaccine 'untruths'
The health secretary has called for social media companies to take action after rapper Nicki Minaj told her 22m Twitter followers "untruths" about Covid vaccine side-effects.
"I do know who she is, but I don’t want to give them the oxygen of publicity they are probably craving for by making such comments.
"Anyone, whether you are a pop celebrity, a footballer or a politician, you should be very careful with your language," he told BBC Breakfast.
"Certainly when it comes to something as lifesaving as vaccines - in this country there are 112,000 fewer deaths because of our, we estimate, because of our vaccine programme - they should be really careful about what they say and not spread untruths."
He says: "Social media companies as whole should be much more responsible and I hope with the instance you refer to that's the kind of thing whether they could do something to set out the truth to people."
The UK inflation rate hit 3.2% in the year to August, the biggest increase since records began in 1997, as the economy continued to reopen.
The Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation rose from 2% in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, driven by higher food costs.
The rate now exceeds the Bank of England's 2% inflation target again.
However, the ONS urged caution in reading too much into August's price increases, which it described as "temporary".
Eating and drinking out cost more last month than in August last year - when the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme gave a state-backed 50% discount on meals up to £10 each on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
In an ideal world you'd have Covid and flu jabs at the same time - Javid
More from the health secretary, who has been telling BBC Breakfast people could get their Covid booster jab and flu vaccination at the same time.
Sajid Javid says: "In an ideal world you would do that. On a
practical level it might be tough.
"Once you have a Pfizer jab you have to wait
15 minutes and during that time it might not be the most efficient thing to do to come back to that individual and give them a flu jab.
"What the JCVI did say in their advice is there’s no problem at all to co-administer the jab so some
people might do that. But alongside the Covid-19 vaccine were are also having the biggest rollout of the flu jab
that we’ve ever seen."
Covid booster jabs will begin to be offered next week. Those eligible include over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers.
No single trigger for bringing back restrictions - health secretary
There will be "no single trigger" for reimposing some coronavirus restrictions during winter, the health secretary says.
Sajid Javid told BBC Breakfast: "The main thing to keep looking at at all times is the pressure
on the NHS.
"We don’t want to get to the position ever again where there's
unsustainable pressure on the NHS so it’s not able to see people in the usual
way when it needs to, particularly emergency patients."
He says the government will look at a range of factors - including
hospitalisations, pressure on A&E, and workforce absenteeism when making the decision whether to bring back any restrictions.
Asked if he could rule out another nationwide lockdown, Javid says: "No one wants to see another lockdown. I don’t think we are
going to have to have another lockdown but I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister in the world to say this or that is 100% ruled out."
And he says in years to come there could be a "vaccine escape variant" that doesn’t work against the
current suite of vaccines.
Working from home could curb Covid winter spike - Hayward
Working from home could be an “important and effective” way
to reduce the spread of coronavirus this winter, a government scientist has
said.
Prof Andrew Hayward is a member of Sage who was speaking to
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in a personal capacity.
Asked what would trigger a return of some restrictions, he says: "We need to move away from the key figure being the number of
Covid cases...we should be more
focused on the number of hospitalisations and the ability of the NHS to cope."
Asked about the PM's Covid winter Plan A and B he says: "We can rely on the vaccines
more than we did last year and reduce the social distancing measures - but we do
still need that plan B for if things spiral out of control.”
He says: "If things are beginning to deteriorate rapidly, you’re
better acting earlier, rather than leaving it really late and that’s still the
case even though we’ve taken the sting out of the tail of this it’s better to
act early.
"The most important and effective way of reducing spread of
the virus is not to be in contact with other people so people who can work from
home continuing to work from home.
“Not having to get on public transport not doing all of the
things you do around work will make a significant difference to transmission if
we get into trouble.
"Just minimising the amount you’re out and about doing other
things going to the shops etc we don’t need to close them down but if
there was a big peak then being sensible about that and reducing your exposure and
contact with other people would be important."
England could see big wave of hospitalisations, warn advisers
There could be a large jump in the number of Covid hospital admissions in England if restrictions are not tightened, government scientists say.
The Sage committee says its modelling suggests hospitalisations could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month - currently there are just over 750.
But they say even a "relatively light set of measures", if implemented early enough, could limit rising cases.
The prime minister has said he hopes increasing vaccinations means fresh restrictions can be avoided.
Unveiling his winter plan for tackling Covid in England yesterday, Boris Johnson said some measures would be kept in reserve as part of the government's Plan B if the NHS faced unsustainable pressure.
These include vaccine passports, mandatory face masks and advice to work from home.
In their report, Sage members say: "It is highly likely that a significant decrease in homeworking in the next few months would result in a rapid increase in hospital admissions."
Working from home could be an “important and effective” way
to reduce the spread of coronavirus this winter, a Sage member says
Prof Andrew Hayward says: "Not having to get on public transport, not doing all of the things you do around work will make a significant difference
to transmission if we get into trouble"
The Sage committee of scientists advising government warns there could be a large
jump in the number of Covid hospital admissions in England if restrictions are not tightened
It says hospitalisations could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month - currently
there are around 1,000.
The prime minister has unveiled his Covid autumn and winter plan for England which relies on vaccinations in a bid to avoid restrictions
But Boris Johnson also outlined a Plan B - to be used if the
NHS is in danger of becoming overwhelmed – including vaccine passports, face
masks and working from home
Here are the details of the Covid winter plan and the advice from Sage.
