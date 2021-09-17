'I'm suprised if only 5% of positive PCR tests are sequenced' - McNally
More from Prof McNally, who says he is "surprised" if only 5% of positive travel PCR tests are being sequenced to find new variants of concern, as suggested by Tory MP Huw Merriman.
McNally says, under current rules, businesses can set themselves up as travel test companies to provide PCR tests to holidaymakers.
"At the moment it’s absolutely set in stone by the government that those companies, if they find a positive, they have to provide a genome sequencing," he says.
"If these companies are not doing that you can understand actually the government saying 'You’re not doing travel testing any more. We will do lateral flows and places like the Lighthouse labs will pick up the positives and PCR test them and genome sequence them'."
He says: "I’m surprised that it’s as low as 5% and if it is then that may even be a reason behind why the government is changing practice."
McNally says it is “vitally important” to have genomic level surveillance on people returning to the UK from abroad, and those who have been double vaccinated but have been hospitalised, to see if the virus has changed.
'Vitally important to PCR test for variants of concern' - scientist
Prof Alan McNallyCopyright: Prof Alan McNally
It is "vitally important" the UK continues to screen positive Covid travel tests for new variants if PCR arrival and two day tests are scrapped, a genomic sequencing expert says.
Alan McNally is Professor of Microbial Evolutionary Genomics at
the University of Birmingham, which set up a so-called Lighthouse lab, a facility dedicated to PCR testing, at the beginning of the pandemic.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If you look at the rates of Covid in the UK now they’re high, so probably lateral flow testing will be sufficient for travellers.
"But I don’t think we can just completely remove all controls
on travel… we know from the past that travel-associated Covid is very high risk
for this country."
He says he hopes for a “very strong mandate” that any
positive lateral flow tests are followed by a PCR test to detect variants.
“We still need that genome level surveillance of Covid cases
being introduced into the UK from abroad,” he says.
'Only 5% of positive tests sequenced for variants' - Tory MP
BBCCopyright: BBC
There is no reason to continue to carry out PCR tests on people arriving in the UK as only 5% of positive cases are genomically sequenced for variants of concern, says a Conservative MP.
Huw Merriman, the Conservative chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, says PCR tests are expensive and "putting people off travel" while the rapid lateral flow tests are "just as safe".
The NHS charges £68 for a lab-processed PCR test.
'Rip off'
"Quite frankly, people are being ripped off," he says.
Merriman tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme there is no reason to keep the current rules.
“Back in February, when fewer people travelled, about 50% of
all PCR tests were sequenced of those that were positive," he says.
"For the first three weeks of July half a million people came
back to this country and took PCR tests.
"7,000 people tested positive for Covid of that half a
million - and yet only 5% were sequenced for variants of concern."
Overhaul of international travel rules expected
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The big news to look out for today will be any changes to
the rules on international travel, which are expected to be announced by the UK government
later.
Ministers are considering scrapping the requirement for
double-jabbed people returning to the UK to take PCR tests.
The traffic light system could also be simplified, with the
amber list removed entirely.
Any changes would apply to England initially, as the UK's
devolved administrations are in charge of their own travel rules.
Meanwhile, the
Guardian and the
Times have reported that dozens of countries will be removed from
the red list - the highest level of alert for international travel. Travellers returning from red list countries currently must spend 11 nights in hotel quarantine at a cost of
£2,285.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Prof Alan McNallyCopyright: Prof Alan McNally BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The UK’s foreign travel
traffic light system is expected to be overhauled in rule changes to be announced by
government later
-
The amber list could be
scrapped, along with PCR tests for double-vaccinated arrivals
-
A decision on vaccine
passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in Wales will be
revealed later
-
Long Covid may be less
common than previously thought, according to the Office for
National Statistics
-
The NHS is preparing to
deliver up to a million Covid and flu jabs a day as part of plans to extend
protection for millions this winter.
'I'm suprised if only 5% of positive PCR tests are sequenced' - McNally
More from Prof McNally, who says he is "surprised" if only 5% of positive travel PCR tests are being sequenced to find new variants of concern, as suggested by Tory MP Huw Merriman.
McNally says, under current rules, businesses can set themselves up as travel test companies to provide PCR tests to holidaymakers.
"At the moment it’s absolutely set in stone by the government that those companies, if they find a positive, they have to provide a genome sequencing," he says.
"If these companies are not doing that you can understand actually the government saying 'You’re not doing travel testing any more. We will do lateral flows and places like the Lighthouse labs will pick up the positives and PCR test them and genome sequence them'."
He says: "I’m surprised that it’s as low as 5% and if it is then that may even be a reason behind why the government is changing practice."
McNally says it is “vitally important” to have genomic level surveillance on people returning to the UK from abroad, and those who have been double vaccinated but have been hospitalised, to see if the virus has changed.
'Vitally important to PCR test for variants of concern' - scientist
It is "vitally important" the UK continues to screen positive Covid travel tests for new variants if PCR arrival and two day tests are scrapped, a genomic sequencing expert says.
Alan McNally is Professor of Microbial Evolutionary Genomics at the University of Birmingham, which set up a so-called Lighthouse lab, a facility dedicated to PCR testing, at the beginning of the pandemic.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If you look at the rates of Covid in the UK now they’re high, so probably lateral flow testing will be sufficient for travellers.
"But I don’t think we can just completely remove all controls on travel… we know from the past that travel-associated Covid is very high risk for this country."
He says he hopes for a “very strong mandate” that any positive lateral flow tests are followed by a PCR test to detect variants.
“We still need that genome level surveillance of Covid cases being introduced into the UK from abroad,” he says.
'Only 5% of positive tests sequenced for variants' - Tory MP
There is no reason to continue to carry out PCR tests on people arriving in the UK as only 5% of positive cases are genomically sequenced for variants of concern, says a Conservative MP.
Under current rules, people arriving from green list countries must take a PCR test shortly before their return and another on their second day back in the UK.
Huw Merriman, the Conservative chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, says PCR tests are expensive and "putting people off travel" while the rapid lateral flow tests are "just as safe".
The NHS charges £68 for a lab-processed PCR test.
'Rip off'
"Quite frankly, people are being ripped off," he says.
Merriman tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme there is no reason to keep the current rules.
“Back in February, when fewer people travelled, about 50% of all PCR tests were sequenced of those that were positive," he says.
"For the first three weeks of July half a million people came back to this country and took PCR tests.
"7,000 people tested positive for Covid of that half a million - and yet only 5% were sequenced for variants of concern."
Overhaul of international travel rules expected
The big news to look out for today will be any changes to the rules on international travel, which are expected to be announced by the UK government later.
Ministers are considering scrapping the requirement for double-jabbed people returning to the UK to take PCR tests.
The traffic light system could also be simplified, with the amber list removed entirely.
Any changes would apply to England initially, as the UK's devolved administrations are in charge of their own travel rules.
Meanwhile, the Guardian and the Times have reported that dozens of countries will be removed from the red list - the highest level of alert for international travel. Travellers returning from red list countries currently must spend 11 nights in hotel quarantine at a cost of £2,285.
Here's more detail on what changes could be announced later.
Welcome
Thank you for joining us for updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the stories we are looking at first thing: