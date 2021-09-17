More from Prof McNally, who says he is "surprised" if only 5% of positive travel PCR tests are being sequenced to find new variants of concern, as suggested by Tory MP Huw Merriman.

McNally says, under current rules, businesses can set themselves up as travel test companies to provide PCR tests to holidaymakers.

"At the moment it’s absolutely set in stone by the government that those companies, if they find a positive, they have to provide a genome sequencing," he says.

"If these companies are not doing that you can understand actually the government saying 'You’re not doing travel testing any more. We will do lateral flows and places like the Lighthouse labs will pick up the positives and PCR test them and genome sequence them'."

He says: "I’m surprised that it’s as low as 5% and if it is then that may even be a reason behind why the government is changing practice."

McNally says it is “vitally important” to have genomic level surveillance on people returning to the UK from abroad, and those who have been double vaccinated but have been hospitalised, to see if the virus has changed.