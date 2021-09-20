Prezzo has announced it will give its staff a pay rise next month and close all of its restaurants on Boxing Day.
The Italian-themed restaurant chain said all 2,500 staff would see their wages go up by an average of 4%.
It is the latest firm to announce such a move as the sector tries to retain workers and attract new staff amid a recruitment crisis.
Job vacancies have hit record highs across the country as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic - the hospitality sector alone has 134,000 vacancies - with many businesses reporting that positions are hard to fill.
Industry bodies say one in five workers has left the sector during the pandemic, with Brexit often blamed for making the situation worse.
Last week, Asian food chain Itsu announced it was giving all in-store workers an 11% wage increase, while coffee chain Costa said it was handing out a 5% pay rise for 14,500 staff working at its company-owned stores in the UK.
As children in the UK aged 12 to 15 start being offered a Covid jab, some other countries have been vaccinating younger teenagers for a while.
In May, US and Canadian regulators were the first to approve the Pfizer jab for use in children from 12 years and older. The rollout started immediately at sites across the US with two injections given three weeks apart
The Pfizer vaccine was also approved in the EU in May for 12 to 15-year-olds. Since then, different EU countries have moved at different speeds:
Denmark (12 to 15-year-olds) and Spain (12 to 19-year-olds) have both now vaccinated most of their child population with at least a single dose
France too has been moving quickly with 66% of those aged 12 to 17 now single-jabbed, and 52% fully vaccinated
Germany's scientific advisers recommended the vaccine should only be offered to children aged 12 to 15 with underlying health conditions. But in August, after the Delta variant started spreading more widely, the rollout was extended to all those over 12 years old
Meanwhile, China began to allow some children from three to 17 years old to be offered shots of a vaccine produced by drug-maker Sinovac, making it the first country to approve a jab for such a young age group
That means there needs to be a clear and obvious advantage to giving them a jab.
Vaccinating secondary school-age children wouldn't stop the virus circulating in schools or in society more generally.
"Even if 100% of people in the UK were vaccinated - and their pets - the virus would still spread," Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at University of East Anglia,
But vaccines for teens are still likely to reduce infections in that age group, and could help keep more children in school over winter, although it's unclear how much it would limit wider community spread.
The government's scientific advisers recently said that 40-70% of children in secondary schools may already have been infected by the start of term, meaning many have some in-built protection.
Then there's the question of whether encouraging more over-18s to have a vaccine would be a more productive aim, given their greater risk, with more than 12% still reluctant to even have one?
In the end it comes down to choice, and a fine balance between a very rare side-effect from the vaccine, and a very low risk to children themselves from Covid.
A vaccine summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden must come up with a plan this week to transfer 100 million stockpiled Covid vaccines to poorer countries before they reach their expiry date, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said
Children aged 12 to 15 in England and Scotland will begin
receiving coronavirus vaccinations today
A booster shot will also start being offered to millions of people aged over 50 and vulnerable
people across the UK
- Emergency state-backed loans for energy companies are being considered by the government as wholesale gas prices have risen by 250% since January. PM Boris Johnson says the supply problems stem from economies around the world waking up after coronavirus lockdowns
A vaccine summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden must come up with a plan this week to transfer 100 million stockpiled Covid vaccines to poorer countries before they reach their expiry date, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said
Remote working should become "a permanent fixture of Irish working life", Irish Tánaiste (Deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said
The UK reported a further 29,612 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 56 more people died within 28 days of a positive test
Jabs for young teens and boosters for over-50s begin
Children aged 12 to 15 in England and Scotland will begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations from today.
The programme is expected to be delivered mainly within schools, although the jabs will also be available at drop-in centres.
The roll-out is also beginning in Wales this week, while in Northern Ireland jabs are likely to be offered from October.
Millions of over-50s and vulnerable people across the UK will also be contacted from today to arrange their booster shots.
Those eligible include younger adults with health conditions and front-line health and social care workers.
It will be given at least six months after a person had their second dose - with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab recommended.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stick with us for updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day. Here are the main headlines this morning: