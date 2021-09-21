BBC Copyright: BBC

Earlier we reported on waiting times for children to be receive care for mental health problems during the pandemic.

One of those who has seen the issues first hand is Sue Peacock - whose teenage daughter suffers from severe anxiety and has self-harmed.

She has been waiting for treatment since before the pandemic began.

Peacock says the situation has made her daughter feel depressed and start to become violent.

"We don't know how long it's going to be before she receives help.

"That feeling of helplessness, I can't even describe how awful as a parent it is to see that. You're waiting for a service that you know can help your child."

