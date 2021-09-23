Covid could be more like cold by spring - expert

Covid could be like common cold by spring, says expert
Covid-19 could resemble
the common cold by spring next year as people's immunity to the virus is
boosted by vaccines and exposure, according to a leading expert.
Prof Sir John Bell, who was part of the team that developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, tells Times Radio the country
"is over the worst" and things "should be fine" once winter
has passed.
He was speaking after Prof Sarah Gilbert, who designed the Oxford vaccine, said Covid was likely to become like other seasonal coronaviruses that cause common colds, as immunity in the population grows and the virus evolves.
Speaking to Times Radio, he says:
"If you look at the trajectory we're on, we're a lot better off than we
were six months ago.
"So the pressure on
the NHS is largely abated. If you look at the deaths from Covid, they tend to
be very elderly people, and it's not entirely clear it was Covid that caused
all those deaths.
"And I think what will happen is, there will be quite a lot of background exposure to Delta (variant), we can see the case numbers are quite high, that particularly in people who've had two vaccines if they get a bit of breakthrough symptomatology, or not even symptomatology - if they just are asymptomatically infected, that will add to our immunity substantially, so I think we're headed for the position Sarah describes probably by next spring would be my view.
"We have to get over the winter to get there but I think it should be fine."
What's happening this morning?
Here’s a quick look at some of the main coronavirus headlines
this morning:
Covid-19 could resemble
the common cold by spring next year as people's immunity to the virus is
boosted by vaccines and exposure, a leading expert has said
England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has said Covid-19 transmission is highest among
12 to 15-year-olds, and that almost all unvaccinated
children will get infected at
some point
Parents and pupils across the UK are being urged to increase
their testing as the number of confirmed cases in schools slowly begins to rise
Most recent weekly estimates suggest there were more than
100,000 children off school last week with Covid – that’s around 8% of school-age
children
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will be bringing you the latest updates throughout the day.