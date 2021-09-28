Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Here's a bit more on the story on half of children and young people saying they would be eager or willing to be vaccinated against Covid.

The survey, in England, was carried out in the summer term, with more than 27,000 students at 180 schools questioned.

More than a third of them had not made up their minds about having the vaccine, while just over one in 10 said they did not want it.

The findings, published in the journal EClinicalMedicine, were carried out before the UK recommended all children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab.

Experts now say although Covid is rarely a serious illness in children, vaccinating those over 12 is beneficial.

It cuts their risk of catching and spreading the virus and should mean fewer have their education disrupted as a result of Covid.

The survey, carried out in schools across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Merseyside, also found:

younger pupils were more hesitant about the vaccine than older teenagers

students who were hesitant were also more likely to spend longer on social media, attend schools in deprived areas, and feel as though they did not identify with their school community.

Young people who thought they had already caught Covid in the past were more likely to opt out of having a vaccine.

Vaccination is still recommended, even if you have recovered from Covid, however.