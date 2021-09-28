“Call in the Army” is often a reaction to a crisis.
But in reality there’s not a lot the military can do to resolve the shortages of petrol at the pumps.
The Ministry of Defence has put about 150 qualified drivers on short notice – in addition to another 150 personnel who would act as “buddies” in the cab.
This is part of Operation Escalin, which is an existing plan to deal with industrial action affecting fuel supplies.
It might be a small help in the short term. But it’s not a solution. It’s estimated there’s a UK shortage of around 1,000 fuel truck drivers.
Military drivers will also still need to be trained to drive the fuel trucks of the companies involved – they’re not expected to drive military vehicles.
Officials estimate that could take between two and five days. So the earliest they could be deployed is by the end of the week. Nor is it clear where they’d be sent. Government officials are trying to identify the worst pinch points.
Separately the Armed Forces will also help the Department of Transport with the bigger issue of HGV driver shortages. The MoD is making 20 military personnel available to help with HGV testing. Again, it’s limited short term help.
The Armed Forces will do what’s asked of them. As they have in countless other requests of Military Assistance to Civil Authorities.
They’ve helped in flooding, in the 2012 Olympics and most recently the Covid response.
This latest request for assistance is expected to be signed today by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
But in this instance there really is a limit to what the forces can do. And the political pressure to be seen doing something may be as much a reason as to why they’re being called on to help.
'Signs of stabilisation', says Grant Shapps
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
The transport secretary says there are "tentative signs" that the situation is stabilising.
Grant Shapps concedes this will not be seen immediately in reduced queues - but will start to be reflected in the coming days.
"We are starting to see the first signs of stabilisation," he says.
"Once we all return to our normal buying habits... the quicker we get back to normality."
Shapps adds that taking water bottles to petrol stations is dangerous and unhelpful.
Asked about the prospect of priority fuel for key workers, Shapps says he will keep a "close eye" on the situation.
On the cause of the HGV driver shortage, Shapps says Brexit "will no doubt have been a factor" but also blames a lack of testing during Covid.
Sainsbury's 'experiencing high demand'
One of the supermarkets with petrol stations we've heard from this morning is Sainsbury's.
It says the situation is constantly changing, with some sites having to close while they await supplies of fuel and others reopening once they receive it.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson says: “We’re experiencing high demand for fuel. We’re working closely with our supplier to maintain supply and all our sites continue to receive fuel.”
Fuel companies seek to reassure the public
Leading fuel companies, including BP and Shell, sought to reassure the public yesterday that supplies remain unaffected at source.
In a joint statement, they said that given "many cars are now holding more fuel than usual" they expected demand would "return to its normal levels in the coming days".
“There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country," they said.
"We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would."
Calls for key worker priority
Doctors, nurses, and unions for teachers, prison and care staff are calling for essential workers to be given priority for fuel.
The UK Homecare Association says people have been left waiting for carers at home because staff have been caught in petrol queues - and Unison is urging ministers to "designate fuel stations for the sole use of key workers".
The NASUWT teachers' union is calling on the government to "urgently consider" prioritising teachers for fuel access to prevent further disruption to children's education.
Dr Julia Grace Patterson, of the campaign group EveryDoctor, tells BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that some doctors have been unable to get to work because they did not have enough fuel, and were worried about the impact this could have on patient safety.
Some ambulance trusts have their own fuel pumps in their depots and their supplies are expected to be prioritised - but essential workers can still be caught out.
One ambulance driver in north London has told the BBC he visited several filling stations in his search for fuel.
"I had zero tank, I was on my reserve, the light was on, it was getting chaotic, my heart rate was going through the sky," he says, after finally buying fuel in Brent Cross.
Why are there queues for fuel?
Queues have stretched for miles outside some petrol stations as people wait for hours to fill up their tanks. Some drivers have slept in their cars as they waited, while others have tried to jump the queue by following fuel tankers into station forecourts.
Many petrol stations have not been able to keep up with demand and have had to close. But why?
Oil companies, including Shell, ExxonMobil and Greenergy, have stressed that there is no petrol shortage, saying the pressures on supply are being caused by "temporary spikes in customer demand - not a national shortage of fuel".
Government ministers have been saying the same thing. But there is now a shortage at the point of sale.
The Petrol Retailers Association said on Monday as many as two-thirds of its membership of nearly 5,500 independent outlets were now out of fuel, with the rest of them "partly dry and running out soon".
The worst affected were in Britain's urban areas, while Northern Ireland was currently unaffected.
PRA chairman Brian Madderson laid the blame on "panic buying, pure and simple".
The government has authorised an extension to special driver licences that allow drivers to transport goods such as fuel.
ADR licences due to expire between 27 September and 31 December will have their validity extended until 31 January 2022, without the need for refresher training or exams.
It means they won't be taken out of circulation for any training.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who has made the announcement, says: "We are starting to see panic buying moderate with more grades of fuel available at more petrol stations."
He adds: "Even though the current network of tanker drivers is capable of delivering all the fuel we need we have taken the additional step of asking the army to help plug the gap, whilst new HGV drivers come on stream thanks to all the other measures we've already taken."
Reality Check
Why is there a lorry driver shortage?
The government is introducing temporary visas for 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers to work in the UK in the run-up to Christmas - it's faced calls to do so for weeks.
That's because of growing concerns about the deliveries of food, and particularly in recent days, of fuel.
The shortage of HGV drivers is due to a combination of Covid, Brexit and other factors.
A Road Haulage Association (RHA) survey of its members estimates there is now a shortage of more than 100,000 qualified drivers in the UK.
It includes the thousands of drivers from the EU who were previously living and working in the UK before Brexit.
When the UK was part of the EU single market, they used to be able to come and go - but new immigration rules mean that is no longer the case.
There is also new bureaucracy, and the decline in the value of the pound against the euro since the Brexit vote has made working in the UK less attractive for EU nationals.
Covid is a problem too because as travel became increasingly restricted last year, and large parts of the economy shut down, many European drivers went home. And haulage companies say very few have returned.
The pandemic also created a large backlog in HGV driver tests, so it's been impossible to get enough new drivers up and running.
Kwasi Kwarteng says it is a "sensible, precautionary step" and if troops have to be deployed, they would temporarily "provide the supply chain with additional capacity" to ease the pressure caused by increased fuel demand.
The BBC has been told 75 military tanker drivers are on standby, and another 75 could be added if needed. They require up to five days of specialised training.
Huw Merriman, a Conservative MP and chairman of the transport select committee, says the Army would be used as a "last resort" if the situation doesn't stabilise in the next couple of days - but adds that the industry must explain how it plans to fix long-standing driver shortages.
Labour says the latest response to the fuel crisis is "an admission of failure" and that asking the Army to step up is "a sticking plaster".
