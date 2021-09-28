Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The Army has previously been called in to help after flooding, as seen here in February 2020 after Storm Dennis Image caption: The Army has previously been called in to help after flooding, as seen here in February 2020 after Storm Dennis

“Call in the Army” is often a reaction to a crisis.

But in reality there’s not a lot the military can do to resolve the shortages of petrol at the pumps.

The Ministry of Defence has put about 150 qualified drivers on short notice – in addition to another 150 personnel who would act as “buddies” in the cab.

This is part of Operation Escalin, which is an existing plan to deal with industrial action affecting fuel supplies.

It might be a small help in the short term. But it’s not a solution. It’s estimated there’s a UK shortage of around 1,000 fuel truck drivers.

Military drivers will also still need to be trained to drive the fuel trucks of the companies involved – they’re not expected to drive military vehicles.

Officials estimate that could take between two and five days. So the earliest they could be deployed is by the end of the week. Nor is it clear where they’d be sent. Government officials are trying to identify the worst pinch points.

Separately the Armed Forces will also help the Department of Transport with the bigger issue of HGV driver shortages. The MoD is making 20 military personnel available to help with HGV testing. Again, it’s limited short term help.

The Armed Forces will do what’s asked of them. As they have in countless other requests of Military Assistance to Civil Authorities.

They’ve helped in flooding, in the 2012 Olympics and most recently the Covid response.

This latest request for assistance is expected to be signed today by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

But in this instance there really is a limit to what the forces can do. And the political pressure to be seen doing something may be as much a reason as to why they’re being called on to help.