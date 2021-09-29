The business secretary denies there is a crisis in fuel supplies but admits the past few days "have been difficult" - and confirms the Army will be deployed to help.
Asked whether the decision to suspend competition laws and issue emergency visas shows there is a crisis, Kwasi Kwarteng says: "No, I don't think so.
"The last few days have been difficult. We've seen large queues but I think the situation is stabilising.
"We're getting petrol into the forecourts and yesterday that was matched by the sales."
And he confirms military personnel will be deployed in helping to deliver supplies.
"It takes a couple of days, sometimes a few days to get troops on the ground," he says. "We've decided to do that and I think in the next couple of days, people will see some soldiers driving the tanker fleet."
Recap: How did the petrol shortage come about?
The scenes of long queues and pumps closed at petrol stations came about after oil firm BP warned it would have to "temporarily" close a handful of petrol stations late last week due to a lack of lorry drivers.
Long queues began to form on forecourts and spill out into roads across Great Britain over the weekend amid fears fuel might run out.
Urban areas have been hardest hit, while Northern Ireland has been unaffected.
Fuel companies and the government say there is no shortage of fuel but the key issue is there aren't enough drivers to supply petrol.
There's an estimated shortage of more than 100,000 HGV drivers and petrol is only the latest industry to be hit.
The lack of drivers has caused problems for a range of industries - from supermarkets to fast food chains.
Shadow justice secretary David Lammy suggests that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is the reason for queues at petrol stations.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programe: "There are challenges for hauliers right across Europe but let's be clear there are no queues in Spain, Germany or France so what's the difference?
"The difference is that we exited the European Union on Boris's deal. We are out of the customs union, the cabotage system that was set up that allowed drivers to come here and go back with goods, and the tariffs we now have means that drivers are not coming."
He says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will hold Boris Johnson responsible for his deal.
'Logically the worst is behind us' – fuel firm boss
The head of a fuel supplier predicts the UK is over the
worst of the shortage at petrol pumps.
James Spencer, managing director at Portland Fuel, tells
Today "logically the worst is behind us".
"The original crisis - if you want to call it that - was
caused by 25 to 30 petrol stations closing down near the south coast," he says.
"It was never a particularly major crisis in the first
place, obviously then there was the panic buying, sales at forecourts went up
by 500% over the weekend.
"Lots of people have filled up their tanks now, so you
might actually see a dip in demand and the replenishment of fuel at petrol
stations is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job, so as we speak the petrol
stations are being replenished."
He says the situation hasn't been helped by queues at petrol
stations stopping tankers from getting in and says there is probably a "minor
supply problem which is related to the shortage in tanker drivers".
'Situation is not getting better' – taxi association
Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi
Driver Association, says, contrary to what Boris Johnson says, the "situation
is not getting better".
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that "25% to 30%" of
his members did not work on Tuesday because they could not get fuel.
"It’s not got any better and the queues at the stations, if
you can find one, are not getting any better," he says.
He calls on the government to bring in an essential users
list and designate petrol stations – as happened when there were supply issues in September 2000 – to "take
the sting out of this crisis".
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ongoing fuel supply
situation in the UK.
The Army is being prepared to drive fuel tankers if needed while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to reassure people that the situation is “improving”.
A decision on whether to deploy military tanker drivers has yet to be taken but about 150 will now get ready.
But the prime minister says he will resist calls to prioritise essential workers at the pumps because things are "stabilising".