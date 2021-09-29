The business secretary denies there is a crisis in fuel supplies but admits the past few days "have been difficult" - and confirms the Army will be deployed to help. Asked whether the decision to suspend competition laws and issue emergency visas shows there is a crisis, Kwasi Kwarteng says: "No, I don't think so.

"The last few days have been difficult. We've seen large queues but I think the situation is stabilising.

"We're getting petrol into the forecourts and yesterday that was matched by the sales."

And he confirms military personnel will be deployed in helping to deliver supplies.

"It takes a couple of days, sometimes a few days to get troops on the ground," he says. "We've decided to do that and I think in the next couple of days, people will see some soldiers driving the tanker fleet."