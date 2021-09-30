Waitress
Furlough ends and household support fund announced

Edited by James Clarke

  1. UK furlough scheme ends

    Woman pulling a pint
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The UK's furlough scheme closes today but some badly-hit sectors are saying support should continue.

    Furlough was introduced in March 2020 and helped pay the wages of 11.6 million workers after Covid-19 forced large parts of the economy to close.

    At the end of July it was still supporting the incomes of about 1.6m workers, the latest HMRC figures show.

    The chancellor says he is "immensely proud" of the near £70bn scheme but says now is the right time to close it.

    But firms in sectors where business has still not returned to normal say they need further support.

    Many forecasters, including the Bank of England, are expecting a small rise in unemployment now the scheme is ending.

  2. Good morning

    Waitress
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The furlough scheme helped pay the wages of 11.6 million workers when sectors such as hospitality were forced to shut down due to coronavirus restrictions

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, here's what we are reporting this morning:

