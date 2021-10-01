A symbolic Covid-19 health passport seen on a smartphone screen

Heavy volume crashes Scottish vaccine passport app

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Clayton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. What’s going wrong with Scotland’s vaccine passport app?

    Scotland’s vaccine passport app has been hit by technical issues on its launch day – so what’s going on?

    Anecdotal evidence on social media suggests that problems may arise when people try to use their NHS CHI number to register.

    This step comes after users are asked to take a picture of their passport or driving licence.

    View more on twitter

    One man shared screenshotsof his experience on Twitter during which he was told "no match found" followed by: "Something's went wrong. We're working on it."

    Others reported issues getting past the initial log in page.

  2. Scottish vaccine passport app launch hit by problems

    Two men holding their phones with Covid vaccine passports on the screens
    Copyright: EPA

    Problems have been reported with Scotland's Covid vaccine passport app, just hours after its launch.

    From today people need to prove they are fully vaccinated to get into nightclubs and many other large events in Scotland.

    The NHS Scotland Covid Status app only became available to download on Apple and Android devices at about 17:30 yesterday - but some people were not able to get it to work.

    A government spokesman says: "Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

    "We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later."

    We've got more on this story here.

  3. Good morning

    Thank you for joining us for updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.

    Here are some of the lines we are reporting this morning:

Back to top