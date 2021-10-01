Scotland’s vaccine passport app has been hit by technical\nissues on its launch day – so what’s going on? Anecdotal evidence on social media suggests that problems\nmay arise when people try to use their NHS CHI number to register. This step comes after users are asked to take a picture of\ntheir passport or driving licence. One man shared screenshotsof his experience on Twitter during which he was told "no match found" followed by: "Something's went wrong. We're working on it." Others reported issues getting past the initial log in page.
The launch of Scotland's Covid vaccine passport app is hit
by problems - probably due to the volume of people using it, the Scottish Government says
-
Shopping centre clinics will be set up in England to run scans
and tests to help clear
the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic
-
Fully vaccinated Australians will be able to travel in and
out of the country freely from November for the first time
since March 2020
Scottish vaccine passport app launch hit by problems
Problems have been reported with Scotland's Covid vaccine passport app, just hours after its launch.
From today people need to prove they are fully vaccinated to get into nightclubs and many other large events in Scotland.
The NHS Scotland Covid Status app only became available to download on Apple and Android devices at about 17:30 yesterday - but some people were not able to get it to work.
A government spokesman says: "Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.
"We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later."
