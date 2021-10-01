Scotland’s vaccine passport app has been hit by technical issues on its launch day – so what’s going on?

Anecdotal evidence on social media suggests that problems may arise when people try to use their NHS CHI number to register.

This step comes after users are asked to take a picture of their passport or driving licence.

One man shared screenshotsof his experience on Twitter during which he was told "no match found" followed by: "Something's went wrong. We're working on it."

Others reported issues getting past the initial log in page.