Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The public are being reminded to come forward for their flu jab to maximise their protection ahead of winter.

Health officials are worried because this will be the first winter Covid and flu circulate fully at the same time.

Research shows those infected with both viruses are more than twice as likely to die as someone with Covid alone.

More than 40 million people across the UK - 35 million in England - are being offered a jab this year in the biggest flu vaccination campaign so far.

And this includes, for the first time, all secondary-school children up to the age of 16.

Read more in our story here