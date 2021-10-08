Travel industry concerned no date set for travel test change
Caroline Davies
Transport correspondent
Praise from the travel sector for the government’s handling of coronavirus has been rare – but industry groups have described the reopening as “positive and sensible”.
Many are pleased that from Monday, only arrivals from a small number of countries will need to pay to quarantine in a hotel.
Haiti, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are still "red", the rest of the world will not be.
Anyone coming from a non-red country won't need to self-isolate if they can show a full vaccination certificate, recognised by the UK.
But all arrivals will still need to take a test on day two.
The government has said it will change the requirement so this could be the cheaper lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR before the end of October.
The industry is concerned that date is still not set, as the countdown to the half term holiday starts.
Airline industry welcomes changes to red list
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The news that 47 countries will be taken off the UK's travel "red list" , from which travel is severely restricted, has been welcomed by the travel industry. The list will change on Monday.
Airline Jet2 says there is a "genuine reopening" of international travel, with bookings trebling in some cases, while Virgin Atlantic reports a 150% increase in bookings to South Africa over the previous week.
Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy says there is "enormous" pent-up demand and customers are responding to the "assurance that the UK government is finally giving them".
Mark Tanzer, chief executive of industry body Abta, says the reduction of the red list to seven countries is a "sensible step forward".
But he is also urging the UK government to introduce the changes from a requirement for PCR tests to lateral flows in time for half-term.
The government plans to replace the requirement for a PCR test on day two after arrival, which can cost about £75 per person, with travellers to England being allowed to send a photo of a negative lateral flow test.
Shapps tells BBC Breakfast that if the test is positive, the traveller will automatically receive a PCR test and will be asked to isolate.
If it is negative "you're free to go" and this test can be done at the airport gates or at home, he adds.
Asked about how authorities could be sure the pictured test
belonged to the right person Shapps says "you could always say this with
any system" and adds that throughout the crisis the government has relied on people’s
common sense.
While Shapps does not give a date for the change to lateral flow tests he tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the plan is "hopefully" for them to be used for travel by England’s
October half-term.
It will "certainly" be in place by the end of October, he says.
Travel firms hope for boost after UK red list cut
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Travel firms have welcomed the latest relaxation of quarantine rules, as 47 countries are taken off the "red list".
But industry body Abta said it wants to see the government implement plans to replace expensive PCR Covid tests in time for the half-term break.
Airline Jet2 said there was a "genuine reopening" of international travel, with bookings trebling in some cases.
But the Welsh government warned the measures "considerably increase" the risk of importing new variants.
Under the latest changes, only Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the UK's red list - meaning that travellers from these places arriving in the UK must still stay in hotel quarantine for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for one adult.
Popular destinations such as South Africa, Thailand and Mexico are among the 47 places which will be removed from the red list on Monday at 04:00 BST, making travel much easier and cheaper.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Analysis PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Travel firms have welcomed the latest relaxation of quarantine rules, as 47 countries are taken off the UK's "red list"
-
The government is planning to replace expensive day two PCR tests with lateral flow tests for travel to the UK
-
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has not given a date for this change, but says it will "certainly" be in place by the end of this month
-
The public are being urged to get their flu jab
amid concerns it will be the first winter Covid and flu circulate fully at the
same time
-
The
Welsh Government will publish its winter plans for dealing with the pandemic later, warning a sudden change would mean reintroducing Covid restrictions
-
The number of patients waiting indefinitely for NHS
surgery is becoming a "human tragedy", a senior doctor has told BBC Scotland
-
The UK has eased travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated Indians who have received a UK-approved jab
Flu jab vital this winter along with Covid vaccine
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The public are being reminded to come forward for their flu jab to maximise their protection ahead of winter.
Health officials are worried because this will be the first winter Covid and flu circulate fully at the same time.
Research shows those infected with both viruses are more than twice as likely to die as someone with Covid alone.
More than 40 million people across the UK - 35 million in England - are being offered a jab this year in the biggest flu vaccination campaign so far.
And this includes, for the first time, all secondary-school children up to the age of 16.
Read more in our story here
Travel industry concerned no date set for travel test change
Caroline Davies
Transport correspondent
Praise from the travel sector for the government’s handling of coronavirus has been rare – but industry groups have described the reopening as “positive and sensible”.
Many are pleased that from Monday, only arrivals from a small number of countries will need to pay to quarantine in a hotel.
Haiti, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela are still "red", the rest of the world will not be.
Anyone coming from a non-red country won't need to self-isolate if they can show a full vaccination certificate, recognised by the UK.
But all arrivals will still need to take a test on day two.
The government has said it will change the requirement so this could be the cheaper lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR before the end of October.
The industry is concerned that date is still not set, as the countdown to the half term holiday starts.
Airline industry welcomes changes to red list
The news that 47 countries will be taken off the UK's travel "red list" , from which travel is severely restricted, has been welcomed by the travel industry. The list will change on Monday.
Airline Jet2 says there is a "genuine reopening" of international travel, with bookings trebling in some cases, while Virgin Atlantic reports a 150% increase in bookings to South Africa over the previous week.
Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy says there is "enormous" pent-up demand and customers are responding to the "assurance that the UK government is finally giving them".
Mark Tanzer, chief executive of industry body Abta, says the reduction of the red list to seven countries is a "sensible step forward".
But he is also urging the UK government to introduce the changes from a requirement for PCR tests to lateral flows in time for half-term.
Here is a reminder of the UK's travel rules.
Shapps defends end of £20 universal credit top-up
As well as addressing the UK's travel rule changes, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has also spoken about the end of the £20-a-week uplift on universal credit - which stopped on 6 October.
He says the "government's really been trying to do everything it can" to help people who struggled during the pandemic.
He tells BBC Breakfast: "Now we're through the vast majority of it and people are going back to work - in fact, job vacancies are all-time high - we want to help people back into the jobs.
"The chancellor actually has announced a £500m support package for people, so everything isn't dropping away."
But campaigner and footballer Marcus Rashford warns that removing the temporary support could "could see child poverty rise to one-in-three children".
You can find out more about the universal credit boost ending here.
Shapps: Vaccination 'massively reduces' risk from travel
We have some more from the transport secretary on the government's changes to travel.
Grant Shapps has defended reducing the red list to seven countries, saying the Covid vaccine in the UK and around the world has "massively reduced" the risks.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he says travellers may want to hold off booking which tests they take on return from their holiday while those details are finalised.
He describes PCR tests as "expensive and cumbersome".
As the Delta variant is prevalent in the UK and has "moved all other variants out", PCR testing to identify variants of concern had ceased to be an issue, he adds.
Shapps: Travellers will ‘hopefully’ see test changes by October half-term
After yesterday's announcement of changes to travel restrictions Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been on the media round this morning.
The government plans to replace the requirement for a PCR test on day two after arrival, which can cost about £75 per person, with travellers to England being allowed to send a photo of a negative lateral flow test.
Shapps tells BBC Breakfast that if the test is positive, the traveller will automatically receive a PCR test and will be asked to isolate.
If it is negative "you're free to go" and this test can be done at the airport gates or at home, he adds.
Asked about how authorities could be sure the pictured test belonged to the right person Shapps says "you could always say this with any system" and adds that throughout the crisis the government has relied on people’s common sense.
While Shapps does not give a date for the change to lateral flow tests he tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the plan is "hopefully" for them to be used for travel by England’s October half-term.
It will "certainly" be in place by the end of October, he says.
Travel firms hope for boost after UK red list cut
Travel firms have welcomed the latest relaxation of quarantine rules, as 47 countries are taken off the "red list".
But industry body Abta said it wants to see the government implement plans to replace expensive PCR Covid tests in time for the half-term break.
Airline Jet2 said there was a "genuine reopening" of international travel, with bookings trebling in some cases.
But the Welsh government warned the measures "considerably increase" the risk of importing new variants.
Under the latest changes, only Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the UK's red list - meaning that travellers from these places arriving in the UK must still stay in hotel quarantine for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for one adult.
Popular destinations such as South Africa, Thailand and Mexico are among the 47 places which will be removed from the red list on Monday at 04:00 BST, making travel much easier and cheaper.
Read more in our story here
Good morning
Welcome to our live updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the main stories as we start the day in the UK: