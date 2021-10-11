Red list changes spark family Christmas plans for expats in South Africa
The removal of South Africa from the travel red list is welcome news for British expats Matt and Hannah Pirnie, who say it will be easier to see their family in the UK again.
"It's been a long pandemic for us. Not seeing family, not being allowed to go back, but more importantly grandparents not being able to come here and see their grandkids. It's been a long two years," Matt says.
"First of all when all the airplanes stopped initially - that was quite anxiety provoking - and then to be put on the red list for so long has just been quite hard to wrap your head around," Hannah adds.
"Taking three children into a prison-like mentality was just a no-go, plus the cost. It's been quite hard really."
She says: "We know now that we can go home if we need to, and we can see parents and be there if anything happens. And likewise, I just can't wait to get my parents back out here again and hopefully have a family Christmas this year."
What else is changing for foreign travel?
As well as the changes to the UK's foreign travel red list, it is now easier for people arriving into the UK from other countries.
Arrivals from 37 more destinations now have their vaccination status certificates recognised, meaning they can avoid more expensive post-arrival testing requirements.
Vaccinated travellers from Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey will be treated the same as returning fully-vaccinated UK residents as long as they have not visited a red-list country in the 10 days before arriving in England.
- Take a Covid-19 test before departure for the UK
- Complete a passenger locator form
- Self-isolate on arrival in the UK for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, paid in advance
The number of countries on the UK Covid travel red list has been cut from 54 to seven
This means the end of hotel quarantine after travelling to places like South Africa, Brazil and Mexico
Meanwhile, fully jabbed UK arrivals from 37 other countries will also have to comply with fewer rules
The UK is facing an uncertain winter with the spread of coronavirus and the flu, says the head of the Health Security Agency Jenny Harries
NHS Covid passes are now compulsory for entry to big events or nightclubs in Wales from today
And in Australia, people living in Sydney are celebrating the end of a 107-day lockdown
NHS Covid passes become compulsory in Wales for large events
From today, people in Wales need an NHS Covid pass to be able to legally attend big events or nightclubs.
They are compulsory for over-18s, and show people have either tested negative on a lateral flow test or are fully vaccinated against Covid.
Wales' rugby match against New Zealand on 30 October will be one of the first mass events to require Covid passes.
Some nightclub bosses say they feel "singled out" by the rules, but other people say they feel reassured.
We've got more on this story here.
Sydney celebrates end of 107-day lockdown
The Australian city of Sydney has emerged from lockdown after almost four months, with locals celebrating a range of new freedoms.
People queued for pubs and shops that opened at midnight on Monday specifically for the occasion.
Many others have been enjoying anticipated reunions and visits to the homes of relatives and friends.
Covid rules had banned household visits and travel beyond a 5km (3.1 miles) zone, separating many families.
But most restrictions have now been eased for fully vaccinated people.
You can read more about the situation in Sydney here.
All arrivals will still need to complete a passenger locator form - here's what the new rules mean.
Uncertain winter ahead as flu and Covid circulate at same time - Harries
As we mentioned earlier, the head of the Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, has warned that the UK is facing an uncertain winter with the spread of coronavirus and flu.
In an interview with the BBC, she says people are at "more significant risk of death and of serious illness if they are co-infected" with both viruses.
"It's a more uncertain year but I certainly would be encouraging everybody to go and get their vaccine."
More than 40 million people in the UK are being offered a flu jab this year.
The former deputy chief medical officer for England adds: "This is probably the first season where we will have significant amounts of Covid circulating as well as flu.
"People's behaviours have changed, we are mixing more, winter weather is coming along, everybody is going into enclosed spaces."
You can read more from the interview here.
Which countries stay on the red list?
Red-list countries are those the government says should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances". As of 04:00 BST, there are only seven of these.
They are: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.
If you have been in one of these countries in the last 10 days, you cannot travel to the UK.
The only exception is if you are a UK or Irish national, or UK resident - in which case you need to:
These rules apply whether or not you have been fully vaccinated and we've got more detail here.
Which countries are off the red list?
Here are the 47 places removed from the UK's travel red list from 04:00 BST:
Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba. Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Réunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Source: Department for Transport
UK travel red list cut to just seven countries
If you've got the Monday morning blues then news that the UK's foreign travel rules are relaxing further could be just what you need to hear to start planning a holiday.
The number of countries on the UK Covid travel red list is cut from 54 to seven from today.
South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are now off the red list, meaning travellers arriving back in the UK from these countries no longer have to quarantine in an approved hotel for 10 days.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the changes "mark the next step" in opening travel.
But consumer group Which? reminds us that the changes only reflect requirements for arriving back in the UK.
"Travellers should be aware that they may still face restrictions on entry to many destinations, especially those under 18 who are not yet vaccinated," it says.
Here's what you need to know.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world. Here are some of the morning's main headlines: