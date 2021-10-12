The report comes from MPs on the Health and Social Care, and
Science and Technology
Committees.
It is called "Coronavirus: Lessons learned to date" and stretches over 147 pages.
One of the key sections comes on page 32, while discussing the UK's early response.
"A comprehensive lockdown was not ordered until 23
March 2020...this slow and gradualist approach was not inadvertent...it is now clear that this was the wrong policy," the report says.
It adds: "Decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of
the pandemic — and the advice that led to them — rank as one of the most important public
health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced.
"This happened despite the UK counting on some of the best expertise available anywhere in the world, and despite having
an open, democratic system that allowed plentiful challenge. Painful though it is, the UK
must learn what lessons it can of why this happened if we are to ensure it is not repeated."
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic. This morning's headlines:
A major report by MPs in the UK has criticised the early response to the Covid pandemic
Delays on lockdown and social distancing "rank as one of the most important public
health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced"
Discharging people from hospitals to care homes, and letting untested staff work in homes, "led to many thousands of deaths which
could have been avoided"
A major report by MPs in the UK has criticised the early response to the Covid pandemic
Delays on lockdown and social distancing "rank as one of the most important public
health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced"
Discharging people from hospitals to care homes, and letting untested staff work in homes, "led to many thousands of deaths which
could have been avoided"
But the report praised the UK's vaccine rollout
Read our story here, or the full report here
With growing spending on the NHS and a smaller economy than projected pre-pandemic, there is no room for big spending announcements in this month's Budget, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says,
Thailand plans to end quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from at least 10 low-risk nations - including the UK - from 1 November
The governor of Texas has issued an executive order banning all entities, including private companies, from enforcing vaccinations in the state
In other coronavirus news: