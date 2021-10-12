The report comes from MPs on the Health and Social Care, and Science and Technology Committees.

It is called "Coronavirus: Lessons learned to date" and stretches over 147 pages.

One of the key sections comes on page 32, while discussing the UK's early response.

"A comprehensive lockdown was not ordered until 23 March 2020...this slow and gradualist approach was not inadvertent...it is now clear that this was the wrong policy," the report says.

It adds: "Decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic — and the advice that led to them — rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced.

"This happened despite the UK counting on some of the best expertise available anywhere in the world, and despite having an open, democratic system that allowed plentiful challenge. Painful though it is, the UK must learn what lessons it can of why this happened if we are to ensure it is not repeated."