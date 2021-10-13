Under the new rules, foreign travellers will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before flying, obtain a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of travelling, and provide their contact information. They will not be required to quarantine.
The number of Covid cases and deaths in the US have been falling in recent weeks with 106,308 cases and 2,416 deaths recorded in the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University.
BreakingUK economy grew 0.4% in August after lockdown rules were eased - ONS
The UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says the services sector made the biggest contribution to economic growth in the first full month after all Covid restrictions were lifted in England.
It adds that arts, entertainment and recreation grew 9%, boosted by sports clubs, amusement parks and festivals.
There was also more demand for hotels and campsites.
Restrictions on social distancing were eased from 19 July.
According to the ONS, the UK economy is now 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The US says it will reopen its borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers from November
-
Non-essential travel will be allowed via land and ferry crossings for the first time since March 2020
-
Care sector bosses in England are struggling to recruit
staff, with more jobs unfilled than before the pandemic, a leading industry body says
-
In Wales, more than 100 military
personnel will help drive ambulances from tomorrow, as Covid puts pressure
on the NHS
- The UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals after Covid restrictions were lifted
-
London's famous riverside New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled for a second year in a row because of "uncertainties caused by
Covid"
Russia and EU in talks over vaccine pass
Russia and the EU are working to reach an agreement on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccine certificates, the Interfax news agency reports.
The move aims to remove "obstacles to the movement of Russian citizens in the EU and vice versa", Russia's foreign ministry says.
Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Moscow had been delaying inspections required for its Sputnik V vaccine to be certified for use across the EU.
Without approval, those travelling in the EU with Russian vaccination passes face difficulties as they are not generally recognised.
Critics of the Putin administration were sceptical when Sputnik V was given regulatory approval in Moscow as early as last August.
While it has yet to be formally recognised by the EU, the vaccine has been ordered by several countries from Argentina and Mexico to India and Egypt.
What are the current travel restrictions for the US?
As we've been reporting, the US is set to ease some of its travel restrictions for its neighbours.
The current rules bar entry to most non-US citizens who have been to the UK, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil and a number of European countries within the last 14 days.
But President Joe Biden's administration recently revealed that restrictions on fully jabbed air travellers would be eased in November.
Under the new rules, foreign travellers will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before flying, obtain a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of travelling, and provide their contact information. They will not be required to quarantine.
The number of Covid cases and deaths in the US have been falling in recent weeks with 106,308 cases and 2,416 deaths recorded in the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University.
BreakingUK economy grew 0.4% in August after lockdown rules were eased - ONS
The UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says the services sector made the biggest contribution to economic growth in the first full month after all Covid restrictions were lifted in England.
It adds that arts, entertainment and recreation grew 9%, boosted by sports clubs, amusement parks and festivals.
There was also more demand for hotels and campsites.
Restrictions on social distancing were eased from 19 July.
According to the ONS, the UK economy is now 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
You can read more on this story here.
US to reopen borders with Mexico and Canada
As we just mentioned, the US has said it will reopen its borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers from November.
In a statement, its Department of Homeland Security says it will allow non-essential travel via land and ferry crossings.
From January 2022, it will also require proof of vaccination for any travel over these crossings, essential or not.
The US has restricted travel from its northern and southern neighbours since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Read the full story here.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main stories this morning: