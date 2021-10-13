Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images A person receives the Sputnik V vaccine in Mexico Image caption: A person receives the Sputnik V vaccine in Mexico

Russia and the EU are working to reach an agreement on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccine certificates, the Interfax news agency reports.

The move aims to remove "obstacles to the movement of Russian citizens in the EU and vice versa", Russia's foreign ministry says.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Moscow had been delaying inspections required for its Sputnik V vaccine to be certified for use across the EU.

Without approval, those travelling in the EU with Russian vaccination passes face difficulties as they are not generally recognised.

Critics of the Putin administration were sceptical when Sputnik V was given regulatory approval in Moscow as early as last August.

While it has yet to be formally recognised by the EU, the vaccine has been ordered by several countries from Argentina and Mexico to India and Egypt.