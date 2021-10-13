US Customs and Border Protection agents direct vehicles re-entering the US from Canada
Live

US to ease travel rules for Mexico and Canada

preview
3
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Russia and EU in talks over vaccine pass

    A person receives the Sputnik V vaccine in Mexico, 14 September 2021
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A person receives the Sputnik V vaccine in Mexico

    Russia and the EU are working to reach an agreement on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccine certificates, the Interfax news agency reports.

    The move aims to remove "obstacles to the movement of Russian citizens in the EU and vice versa", Russia's foreign ministry says.

    Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Moscow had been delaying inspections required for its Sputnik V vaccine to be certified for use across the EU.

    Without approval, those travelling in the EU with Russian vaccination passes face difficulties as they are not generally recognised.

    Critics of the Putin administration were sceptical when Sputnik V was given regulatory approval in Moscow as early as last August.

    While it has yet to be formally recognised by the EU, the vaccine has been ordered by several countries from Argentina and Mexico to India and Egypt.

  2. What are the current travel restrictions for the US?

    As we've been reporting, the US is set to ease some of its travel restrictions for its neighbours.

    The current rules bar entry to most non-US citizens who have been to the UK, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil and a number of European countries within the last 14 days.

    But President Joe Biden's administration recently revealed that restrictions on fully jabbed air travellers would be eased in November.

    Under the new rules, foreign travellers will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before flying, obtain a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of travelling, and provide their contact information. They will not be required to quarantine.

    The number of Covid cases and deaths in the US have been falling in recent weeks with 106,308 cases and 2,416 deaths recorded in the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  3. BreakingUK economy grew 0.4% in August after lockdown rules were eased - ONS

    The UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals.

    The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says the services sector made the biggest contribution to economic growth in the first full month after all Covid restrictions were lifted in England.

    It adds that arts, entertainment and recreation grew 9%, boosted by sports clubs, amusement parks and festivals.

    There was also more demand for hotels and campsites.

    Restrictions on social distancing were eased from 19 July.

    According to the ONS, the UK economy is now 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.

    You can read more on this story here.

  4. US to reopen borders with Mexico and Canada

    A Canadian border officer wears as face mask at the US/Canada border in Lansdowne, Ontario, on 22 March 2020.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As we just mentioned, the US has said it will reopen its borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers from November.

    In a statement, its Department of Homeland Security says it will allow non-essential travel via land and ferry crossings.

    From January 2022, it will also require proof of vaccination for any travel over these crossings, essential or not.

    The US has restricted travel from its northern and southern neighbours since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

    Read the full story here.

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

Back to top