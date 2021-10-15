Our main story this morning is the news that a relaxation of testing rules for travel will come into force from 24 October. From that date fully vaccinated travellers returning to England will be able to take lateral flow tests instead of more expensive PCR tests. They will be told to upload photos of their test for verification but NHS tests - which can be ordered for free - cannot be used. The government says the changes will be in place in time for families returning from half-term breaks. Read the full story here .
Fully vaccinated travellers returning to England will be able to take lateral flow
tests instead of more expensive PCR tests from 24 October
People who got a negative result from a Covid testing site
in Berkshire earlier this month are being told to book another test, amid fears they were
mistakenly given the all-clear
Vaccinated Australian travellers and the parents of
residents will be able to visit Sydney from November without the need to
quarantine
India is reopening its
borders to overseas travellers and will grant tourist visas to those arriving
on chartered flights for the first time since March 2020
From today, Italy’s Green Pass – which shows someone has had
at least one Covid vaccine, a recent negative test or recovery from the virus –
is mandatory for all
workplaces
Here are the main stories this morning: