Westminster to pay tribute to Sir David Amess

The family of MP Sir David Amess say they are "enormously proud" of him and “broken” as they try to understand "why this awful thing has occurred".

In a statement, his family says:"We ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. Please let some good come from this tragedy.

Sir David, 69, was married with four daughters and a son.

The family said the "wonderful" tributes paid to him by friends, constituents and the public had given them strength.

"We have realised from tributes paid that there was far, far more to David than even we, those closest to him, knew," they added.

They described Sir David as strong and courageous, a patriot and a man of peace.