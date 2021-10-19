Prof Neil Ferguson - who is a member of the government's scientific advisory group for emergencies (SAGE) - is asked if there is a danger that we're "letting our guard down too early" by dropping social distancing measures such as compulsory mask wearing in indoor spaces.

He tells Today it is "notable" that other European countries have kept more measures, including vaccine mandates and compulsory mask wearing. He says they tend to have lower case numbers - "and certainly not cases numbers which are going up as fast as we've got".

He adds: "Clearly, people need to be aware that we have currently higher levels of infection in the community than we've almost ever had during the pandemic."

Prof Ferguson says more than 1% of the population has been infected at any given time during the last three of four months.