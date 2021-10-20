Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Yesterday we reported on a new Delta Covid variant that is being kept under close watch by health officials.

But this morning, the head of the Oxford vaccine programme, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, has played down the risks of the new sub-variant.

“This new sub-variant of Delta has so far not taken off. There are cases being reported. And of course there are millions of new variants that will occur every day, most of them fizzle out very quickly," he tells Today.

“A new one might be a bit better [at transmitting] but it’s unlikely to change the picture dramatically from where we are today.”