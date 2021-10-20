But this morning, the head of the Oxford vaccine programme, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, has played down the risks of the new sub-variant.
“This new sub-variant of Delta has so far not taken off. There are cases being reported. And of course there are millions of new variants that will occur every day, most of them fizzle out very quickly," he tells Today.
“A new one might be a bit better [at transmitting] but it’s unlikely to change the picture dramatically from where we are today.”
Watch: 'We've had our lockdowns, I don't want to reverse back'
If you missed him earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was on BBC Breakfast. He said he does not believe further lockdowns will be necessary in the UK - despite rising Covid cases.
What is the government's 'Winter Plan' for Covid?
The Westminster and Cardiff governments have set out plans to deal with Covid this winter.
England's proposals contain two options: Plan A, if the number of cases remains manageable, and Plan B, if they reach a point where the NHS starts to struggle.
Wales' contingency plans could be triggered if a new, fast-spreading variant emerges, or if vaccine immunity levels fall.
We can't just go back to normal - government adviser
Prof Adam Finn, who is on the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises the government, has told BBC Breakfast there is no denying there has been a "real increase" in coronavirus cases.
For seven consecutive days in the UK, more than 40,000 cases have been recorded.
Finn says vaccines alone will not be enough to protect people against infection.
"It really is time people realise we can't just go back to normal," he says.
He says hospital admissions and deaths "will continue to where we can't cope any more and we will be back to the bad old days of being asked to stay at home".
He adds: "We can stop that if we go about our normal lives by wearing masks, taking lateral flows."
Amber lights now flashing
Hugh Pym
BBC News Health Editor
It is not surprising that NHS leaders are warning about a very challenging time ahead with the risk of a "winter crisis".
Some may feel it is a familiar refrain and that the health service often raises concerns ahead of winter.
But the significance of this intervention by the NHS Confederation is that it came just hours after Downing Street had ruled out Plan B at this stage and said it had not been discussed by the cabinet.
The confederation is, in effect, taking issue with ministers by suggesting the key government test for implementing Plan B in England - the likelihood of the NHS coming under unsustainable pressure - has already been met.
Concerns about the pace of the rollout of the vaccine booster programme and a steady increase in Covid cases and hospital numbers have left some amber lights flashing.
Not the time for Covid 'Plan B' - business secretary
In response to the NHS Confederation comments, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says the government does not "feel that it's the time for Plan B right now".
Kwarteng tells BBC Breakfast that the UK's return to normal life has been "very hard won".
"The infection rate was always likely to go up as we opened up the economy, because as people get back to normal life, the infection rate was likely to go up," he says.
"But what was critically important was the hospitalisation rate and the death rate as well."
While cases in the UK are high, deaths are far below last winter's peak.
Officials have previously suggested the "Plan B" might involve the reintroduction of face covering rules, and people being told to work from home.
Earlier, the business secretary was asked on Sky News if the government would consider a "Plan C" - which might involve another lockdown. "No, I would rule that out," Kwarteng replied.
Health service facing 'perfect storm' with Covid and winter - NHS confederation
The chief executive of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, has been on Radio 4’s Today programme.
On the reintroduction of social distancing rules, he says: "What we're facing here is a perfect storm. Winter is always very tight for the NHS for a number of reasons, you add in then the number of Covid patients in hospital and that number seems now to be rising.
"Mask wearing in crowded places, avoiding unnecessary indoor gatherings, I think working from home if you can.
"I don't underestimate that these are inconveniences but we have to make a choice if we can see what is almost inevitable down the line."
Taylor says pressures mean hospitals are now “right at the edge”.
"I talk to health leaders every day, and I have literally not spoken to any leader who doesn't say that their service is under intense pressure now. This is the middle of October. Things are only going to get worse," he says.
NHS chiefs urge UK government to reintroduce Covid rules
More on our top story now.
The NHS Confederation, which represents health service organisations, says the government's “Plan B” – the back-up strategy that includes mandatory face coverings in crowded places – should be implemented to prevent England from "stumbling into a winter crisis".
Yesterday, a further 223 deaths were recorded. This is the
highest number of Covid fatalities since March. Daily cases have been
above 40,000 for seven days in a row.
The government says it does not plan to introduce further measures but is keeping a “very close eye” on the data.
Latest Post
-
Health leaders have warned that some Covid restrictions must be reintroduced immediately if England wants to avoid “stumbling into a winter crisis”
-
However, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says it is not time for ministers' "Plan B", which includes mandatory mask wearing in crowded spaces, among other measures
-
Managers of community care services responsible for the care of more than 15,000 people in England say that acute staff shortages are forcing the sector to turn down new residents
-
Brazil's President Bolsonaro is accused of a series of crimes against humanity due to his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a draft of a major inquiry report says. He has been accused of failing to control the virus, which has killed more than 600,000 Brazilians so far
