Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Ending the return to the office could have a big impact on the spread of the virus, a Sage expert says Image caption: Ending the return to the office could have a big impact on the spread of the virus, a Sage expert says

Prof Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's Sage committee on behavioural science, tells BBC Breakfast that most of the measures needed to reduce the spread of Covid "aren't restrictions at all".

He says more investment in ventilation of public spaces and inspections to ensure they meet Covid standards before opening "would give people choice because they would know the spaces were safe".

Allowing people to work from home would have a "big impact" on reducing the spread of the virus, he says.

Prof Reicher says: "If people are infected, they need to stay at home, we need to give people the support to give them the choice to stay at home to allow them to do the things we want them to do.”

It is “simply wrong” to tell people they must go into work because one of the key factors which determines the spread of the virus is "how many contacts we have – if we have more contacts, we’re going to infect more people", he says.

But he adds that making mask-wearing compulsory does have an impact on the numbers who wear then. When the government first made them mandatory, the rates of people wearing masks went up from 20% to 80%, he says.