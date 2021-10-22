Telling people to go back to the office is 'simply wrong' - government adviser
Prof Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's Sage committee on behavioural science, tells BBC Breakfast that most of the measures needed to reduce the spread of Covid "aren't restrictions at all".
He says more investment in ventilation of public spaces and inspections to ensure they meet Covid standards before opening "would give people choice because they would know the spaces were safe".
Allowing people to work from home would have a "big impact" on reducing the spread of the virus, he says.
Prof Reicher says: "If people are infected, they need to stay at home, we need to give people the support to give them the choice to stay at home to allow them to do the things we want them to do.”
It is “simply wrong” to tell people they must go into work because one of the key factors which determines the spread of the virus is "how many contacts we have – if we have more contacts, we’re going to infect more people", he says.
But he adds that making mask-wearing compulsory does have an impact on the numbers who wear then. When the government first made them mandatory, the rates of people wearing masks went up from 20% to 80%, he says.
The National Audit Office says the Ministry of Justice and its courts agency have not been working together properly to solve the problems, which had their roots in pre-pandemic cuts.
The government says the backlog is stabilising.
But head of the NAO Gareth Davies says: "Despite efforts to increase capacity in criminal courts, it looks likely that the backlog will remain a problem for many years."
Vaccines can't do everything, says government adviser
Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the government's JCVI vaccine expert group, has been on BBC Radio 4's Today programme - and in a pandemic rarity, in the studio in person.
He says people are coming forward for booster jabs but not at the same rate as they did for first and second doses, acknowledging that there has been "a bit of confusion" about how to get the third dose.
Anyone who had their second dose more than six months ago can dial 119 or go on the NHS website to book their booster, he says.
Prof Harnden says cutting the wait to five months is "something we will need to consider in due course", saying it is similar to when the gap between first and second doses was reduced from 12 to eight weeks because of the high infection rates.
He says a six month gap is the "sweet spot" according to the data, however.
But he says the public need to maintain other Covid precautions. "Vaccines are very important, they can do the heavy lifting but they can’t do everything," he says.
"We should still be maintaining social distancing, we should be wearing masks in crowded spaces, and we should all remain sensible."
Who is eligible for the booster jab?
Millions of people have so far had a booster jab - a third dose of a Covid vaccine to increase immunity. The eligible groups are:
Over-50s
Frontline health and social care workers
Older adults in residential care homes
People aged 16-49 years old with underlying health conditions which put them at greater risk of severe Covid
Adults sharing a home with vulnerable people
The booster vaccines are only given six months after the second dose has been administered. More than nine million people are currently eligible in England, with more than four million having received the extra jab so far.
A total of 30 million people across the UK will eventually be offered booster jabs.
BreakingUK retail spending declines despite easing of Covid rules
Retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September, with people spending less in shops despite Covid restrictions easing in the summer.
Sales dipped by 0.2% in September, following a 0.6% drop in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Non-food stores were hit hardest by the decline in sales, with customers buying fewer household goods and furniture.
In contrast, fuel sales rose by 2.9%, pushed up by a spike in demand.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, says: "Household goods were the main driver of this month's decline, with a fall of nearly 10%, while food sales ticked back up after falling last month."
The government has so far rejected pressure to reimpose Covid rules in England to prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, it is focusing its strategy on the rollout of booster jabs and the vaccination of 12 to 17-year-olds.
Now it’s launching a nationwide ad campaign to encourage take-up of the booster vaccine and the winter flu jab, with the slogan: “Get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”.
More than four million people have had their booster jabs so far, which are available to over-50s six months after their second dose.
But according to calculations from actuary John Roberts, there are 9.3 million people who are currently eligible, leaving a large shortfall in the numbers getting their boosters.
NHS England chief executive Alison Pritchard says there is no delay in sending out invitations for the booster jabs and blames people being slow to come forward.
But the National Care Association says some care homes with vulnerable residents have not been contacted about booster jabs at all.
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. We’ll bring you updates throughout the day, but first let’s take a quick look at the main headlines this morning:
As cases in the UK top 50,000 for the first time in three months, a nationwide campaign is being launched to encourage eligible people to get their Covid booster vaccine and their flu jab to prepare for winter
The number of rape and sexual assault victims in England and Wales waiting more than a year for their trial to go through courts has soared during the pandemic, from 246 to 1,316 between March 2020 and June this year.
The government has so far rejected pressure to reimpose Covid rules in England to prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, it is focusing its strategy on the rollout of booster jabs and the vaccination of 12 to 17-year-olds.
Now it’s launching a nationwide ad campaign to encourage take-up of the booster vaccine and the winter flu jab, with the slogan: “Get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”.
More than four million people have had their booster jabs so far, which are available to over-50s six months after their second dose.
But according to calculations from actuary John Roberts, there are 9.3 million people who are currently eligible, leaving a large shortfall in the numbers getting their boosters.
NHS England chief executive Alison Pritchard says there is no delay in sending out invitations for the booster jabs and blames people being slow to come forward.
But the National Care Association says some care homes with vulnerable residents have not been contacted about booster jabs at all.
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. We’ll bring you updates throughout the day, but first let’s take a quick look at the main headlines this morning: