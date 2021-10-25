UK will have a 'normal Christmas', health secretary says
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The health secretary says he believes the UK will have "a normal Christmas" this year amid continued pressure on the government to enact its tougher winter Plan B measures to curb the Covid spread in England.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sajid Javid insists it is not necessary to implement Plan B rules - which include mandatory face masks in certain settings, Covid passports and advice to work from home - "at this point".
Pressed on this year's festive season, he says we've already seen Covid is "unpredictable" so no sensible health secretary "would want to predict exactly where we're going to be in three months' time, or six months' time" partly because there was always a risk of a new, "more dangerous" Covid variant emerging.
Javid says: "For all those people like me that are hoping and planning for a normal Christmas - which I do, by the way, think that's where we'll be, we'll have a normal Christmas - if we want let's just keep playing our part."
England’s NHS to get £5.9bn to reduce treatment backlog
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
England’s NHS will get an extra £5.9bn in Wednesday’s Budget, the
government has announced.
The cash will be used to help clear the record backlog of people
waiting for tests and scans, which has been worsened by the pandemic, and to
buy equipment and improve IT.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has called the money
"game-changing", with more details to be released on Wednesday.
NHS Providers - which speaks for hospital and
other NHS trusts - says the money will help, but warns the health service
needed more staff to deliver services.
Asked if he plans to make it mandatory for NHS staff to be double vaccinated against Covid-19, he says ministers have "yet to make the final decision" following the end of a consultation on the issue, but adds: "If you're asking me is that something that I'm minded to do, yes I am.
"It's not only right for someone working in the NHS because naturally they're more likely to come into contact with Covid...but also for those they're caring for, those who are vulnerable in hospital.
"Just like many other countries throughout Europe have done this, I think this is something we should actively be looking at."
What's the latest UK Covid data?
On Sunday, the UK recorded a further 39,962 coronavirus cases, along with a further 72 deaths.
Overall, there have been more than 8.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 139,000 people have died, government figures show.
However, these figures include only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, 86% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 79% have had their second.
A booster campaign for the most vulnerable is also under way, with more than five million people offered a third jab so far, according to NHS England.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said councils should be able to stop anti-vaccination protesters from demonstrating outside schools by using exclusion orders. He has called on ministers to "urgently" update the law so exclusion zones can be rapidly set up around school gates
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
People in the UK are being urged to get their Covid-19 booster jabs as infection rates rise and winter approaches - with the NHS sending out a further two million invites this week
- The NHS in England is to receive an extra £5.9bn in Wednesday's Budget to help reduce the record backlog of people waiting for tests and scans, which has been worsened by the pandemic
-
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said councils should be able to stop anti-vaccination protesters from demonstrating outside schools by using exclusion orders. He has called on ministers to "urgently" update the law so exclusion zones can be rapidly set up around school gates
-
On Sunday, the UK recorded a further 39,962 new infections and another 72 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test
- China has postponed the Beijing marathon until further notice, amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The country has reported more than 133 cases across 11 provinces so far. All of them have been linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant
UK will have a 'normal Christmas', health secretary says
The health secretary says he believes the UK will have "a normal Christmas" this year amid continued pressure on the government to enact its tougher winter Plan B measures to curb the Covid spread in England.
Last Christmas, large parts of south-east England, including London, were placed under tough restrictions - similar to England's second national lockdown - that banned indoor mixing between households after the emergence of a new, more transmissible Covid variant.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sajid Javid insists it is not necessary to implement Plan B rules - which include mandatory face masks in certain settings, Covid passports and advice to work from home - "at this point".
Pressed on this year's festive season, he says we've already seen Covid is "unpredictable" so no sensible health secretary "would want to predict exactly where we're going to be in three months' time, or six months' time" partly because there was always a risk of a new, "more dangerous" Covid variant emerging.
Javid says: "For all those people like me that are hoping and planning for a normal Christmas - which I do, by the way, think that's where we'll be, we'll have a normal Christmas - if we want let's just keep playing our part."
England’s NHS to get £5.9bn to reduce treatment backlog
England’s NHS will get an extra £5.9bn in Wednesday’s Budget, the government has announced.
The cash will be used to help clear the record backlog of people waiting for tests and scans, which has been worsened by the pandemic, and to buy equipment and improve IT.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has called the money "game-changing", with more details to be released on Wednesday.
NHS Providers - which speaks for hospital and other NHS trusts - says the money will help, but warns the health service needed more staff to deliver services.
The extra cash – which comes on top of the £12bn a year announced for health and social care in September - will be used to pay for infrastructure and equipment - not day-to-day spending.
BreakingCovid jabs could become mandatory for NHS staff - Javid
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has been speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning following the announcement the NHS in England is to receive an extra £5.9bn in Wednesday's Budget.
Asked if he plans to make it mandatory for NHS staff to be double vaccinated against Covid-19, he says ministers have "yet to make the final decision" following the end of a consultation on the issue, but adds: "If you're asking me is that something that I'm minded to do, yes I am.
"It's not only right for someone working in the NHS because naturally they're more likely to come into contact with Covid...but also for those they're caring for, those who are vulnerable in hospital.
"Just like many other countries throughout Europe have done this, I think this is something we should actively be looking at."
What's the latest UK Covid data?
On Sunday, the UK recorded a further 39,962 coronavirus cases, along with a further 72 deaths.
Overall, there have been more than 8.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 139,000 people have died, government figures show.
However, these figures include only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, 86% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 79% have had their second.
A booster campaign for the most vulnerable is also under way, with more than five million people offered a third jab so far, according to NHS England.
You can read more here.
People urged to book Covid-19 booster jabs
People are being urged to book their Covid-19 booster jab when they are offered one, as the NHS sends out another two million invites this week.
In the UK, booster jabs are currently being offered to people aged over 50, people aged 16-49 with certain underlying health conditions, adults sharing a home with vulnerable people and front line health and social care workers.
The third dose must be given at least six months after a second vaccination. Usually it will be Pfizer or Moderna.
NHS England says more than five million people have had a third jab since the booster rollout began last month.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, we'll bring you updates throughout the day.
If you're just enjoying your morning tea or coffee, here's a quick round-up of the main headlines this Monday morning: