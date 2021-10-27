Labour won the argument over living wage - Burnham
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
We've got more from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who admits the fiscal landscape "does feel different from the economy I was expecting to be facing" a year ago.
"A year on, the city has come back stronger than I thought it would at the time, that's positive, but nevertheless this is still a very big challenge ahead of the chancellor today," he tells the Today programme.
He says there are "short-term pressures", such as the rising cost of living, as well as "massive long-term challenges", such as levelling up and net zero, "which are very much interlinked".
Burnham praises the government annoucement to raise the living wage, saying Labour has "won the argument".
He adds: "The question today is, as welcome as it is, how will it be funded?"
The chancellor "has to back it up with the funding that makes it possible".
Burnham goes on to say levelling up requires "serious investment", citing net zero "as the catalyst to a country that is more even and equal across the regions".
"You can't level up with one announcement."
Burnham 'hearing there's going to be a change' on universal credit
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has suggested there may be a u-turn on the cut to universal credit in today's budget.
"We're hearing that there's going to be a change - particularly for those on universal credit in work," Burnham tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"That is a credit to the Labour Party, that has campaigned on that particular issue. I hope that is the rabbit that's in his hat today," he says.
"If he's going to do that, it's the right thing to do - this pandemic is not over, people are still feeling its impact."
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters UK governmentCopyright: UK government
-
It's the second of the year - there was a Budget in March too
-
It comes on the same day as the results of a spending review, which details how government will fund public services for the next three years
Labour won the argument over living wage - Burnham
We've got more from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who admits the fiscal landscape "does feel different from the economy I was expecting to be facing" a year ago.
"A year on, the city has come back stronger than I thought it would at the time, that's positive, but nevertheless this is still a very big challenge ahead of the chancellor today," he tells the Today programme.
He says there are "short-term pressures", such as the rising cost of living, as well as "massive long-term challenges", such as levelling up and net zero, "which are very much interlinked".
Burnham praises the government annoucement to raise the living wage, saying Labour has "won the argument".
He adds: "The question today is, as welcome as it is, how will it be funded?"
The chancellor "has to back it up with the funding that makes it possible".
Burnham goes on to say levelling up requires "serious investment", citing net zero "as the catalyst to a country that is more even and equal across the regions".
"You can't level up with one announcement."
Burnham 'hearing there's going to be a change' on universal credit
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has suggested there may be a u-turn on the cut to universal credit in today's budget.
"We're hearing that there's going to be a change - particularly for those on universal credit in work," Burnham tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"That is a credit to the Labour Party, that has campaigned on that particular issue. I hope that is the rabbit that's in his hat today," he says.
"If he's going to do that, it's the right thing to do - this pandemic is not over, people are still feeling its impact."
You can read more about the debate over the £20 change to universal credit here.
A simple guide to the Budget
Each year, the chancellor of the exchequer - who is in charge of the government's finances - makes a Budget statement to MPs in the House of Commons.
Today’s will be made at around 12:30 BST.
The Budget outlines the government's plans for raising or lowering taxes.
It also includes big decisions on what the government will spend money on - including health, schools, police and other public services.
This year's autumn Budget is unusual for two reasons:
You can read more about the Budget here.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Budget statement.
At around 12:30 BST, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out how much of our money the government will take in taxes, and what it will be spent on.
This Budget is unusual in that is the second we’ve had this year, after the one in March.
It also comes on the same day as the results of a spending review.
Confused about what that means? Don’t worry, we’ll provide updates and analysis throughout the day to guide you through just what has been announced, and what it means for you.