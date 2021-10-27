Reuters Copyright: Reuters

We've got more from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who admits the fiscal landscape "does feel different from the economy I was expecting to be facing" a year ago.

"A year on, the city has come back stronger than I thought it would at the time, that's positive, but nevertheless this is still a very big challenge ahead of the chancellor today," he tells the Today programme.

He says there are "short-term pressures", such as the rising cost of living, as well as "massive long-term challenges", such as levelling up and net zero, "which are very much interlinked".

Burnham praises the government annoucement to raise the living wage, saying Labour has "won the argument".

He adds: "The question today is, as welcome as it is, how will it be funded?"

The chancellor "has to back it up with the funding that makes it possible".

Burnham goes on to say levelling up requires "serious investment", citing net zero "as the catalyst to a country that is more even and equal across the regions".

"You can't level up with one announcement."