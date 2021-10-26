This model , based on estimated total infections rather than those that come forward for testing and get reported in daily data, comes from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), which is just one of the groups that feeds into the government.

It is certainly the most optimistic at the moment, although what is noticeable is that the others produced by Imperial College London and University of Warwick also point to some degree of decrease being the most realistic scenario.

To understand why this may happen, you have to look at what has been driving the infection rates in recent weeks.

During the summer, rising infections were being recorded largely in older teenagers, and then, since school returned, the high rates have been sustained by younger teenagers.

In the most recent week, nearly half of cases have been in the under-20s.

This has happened with relatively little spillover into older age groups. Once the virus had passed through these groups, who after all were the people least protected by the vaccine, there was always going to be a drop-off in infection levels because of the high levels of natural immunity acquired.

That in turn reduces that relatively small risk of infections being passed on to older age groups, while the rollout of boosters tops up their protection levels.

