Households to pay £3,000 more in tax each year - Resolution Foundation
Households will pay £3,000 more tax a year as a result of measures introduced since Boris Johnson came to power, including Wednesday's Budget, says the Resolution Foundation.
The think tank says policies announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak have boosted incomes by 2.8% for the poorest fifth of households - but households on middle incomes will take a 2% hit.
It also says the UK is in the worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s.
"The chancellor yesterday got his first chance to set out what the UK's post-pandemic economy might look like by the mid-2020s," says Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation.
"It is not the high-wage economy envisaged by the prime minister last month, or even the lower-tax economy that Rishi Sunak said was his goal yesterday. Instead, the chancellor has set out plans for a new high-tax, big-state economy."
Cost of living still a real challenge for families - shadow chancellor
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says the cost of living is still a real challenge for families and pensioners around the country after Sunak’s Budget.
She welcomes the increase in spending on public services “after the last 10, 11 years of austerity”.
But she says people on low and modest incomes are seeing their incomes cut while the price of gas, electricity, fuel and food increases.
“This is a worrying time for many families,” she tells BBC Breakfast.
And she describes the changes to universal credit as "a case of giving with one hand, and then taking much more with the other".
"The key thing for me is about tackling the cost of living crisis for families and pensioners are going to be experiencing this winter."
Reeves says the chancellor should have cut VAT on gas and electricity bills from 5% to 0% for the next six months to help with this.
The shadow chancellor says her priority would have been to tackle the "cost of living crisis".
The key Budget announcements in 126 seconds
Missed yesterday's Budget?
You can catch up with the key points in just over two minutes here:
Sunak lets the taxman take the strain
Faisal Islam
BBC Economics Editor
Rishi Sunak might liken himself to a reluctant taxman, but his strategic decision has been to spend at the same time as keeping borrowing down, so taxation has taken the hit.
There are four big figures that tell the broad story here.
A significant spike in inflation to higher than 4%, and set to last a year or so, partly reflects rising energy and fuel prices.
Taxation as a proportion of the economy at 36.2% is at its highest level since the 1950s Labour Atlee government.
Spending as a proportion of the economy, at nearly 42%, is at its highest sustained level since the 1970s.
The really good news is that unemployment is now forecast to peak at 5.2%.
To be clear, this would have been scarcely believable 18 months ago and is the best measure of the pandemic economic rescue plan's success.
Read more from Faisal here.

What was in yesterday's Budget?
Yesterday, Rishi Sunak unveiled the contents of his third Budget since becoming chancellor
In it, he committed to spending increases of £150bn over three years.
This included nearly £2bn to help schools in England catch up following coronavirus, £6bn to tackle NHS backlogs and £7bn for transport projects.
Sunak also used his Budget to repeat pre-announced measures, including an end to the public sector pay freeze and an increase to the National Living Wage from £8.91 per hour to £9.50.
But what else was announced? Here is a summary of the main points.
Good morning
It’s the morning after Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his vision for a post-Covid economy - with big spending plans for transport, health and education.
Sunak’s third Budget included a real-terms rise in funding for every government department.
And a lot of that will be paid for through taxes - which are climbing to their highest level as a percentage of GDP since the 1950s.
If you missed the announcement, catch up with all the key points here.
We’ll bring you all the latest reaction and analysis - and explain what it means for your money throughout the day.