Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says the cost of living is still a real challenge for families and pensioners around the country after Sunak’s Budget.

She welcomes the increase in spending on public services “after the last 10, 11 years of austerity”.

But she says people on low and modest incomes are seeing their incomes cut while the price of gas, electricity, fuel and food increases.

“This is a worrying time for many families,” she tells BBC Breakfast.

And she describes the changes to universal credit as "a case of giving with one hand, and then taking much more with the other".

"The key thing for me is about tackling the cost of living crisis for families and pensioners are going to be experiencing this winter."

Reeves says the chancellor should have cut VAT on gas and electricity bills from 5% to 0% for the next six months to help with this.

The shadow chancellor says her priority would have been to tackle the "cost of living crisis".