Former world leaders are calling on the UK and other rich\ncountries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less\ndeveloped nations. They say it would be unethical for doses to be wasted while\nthousands are dying with the virus every day. The call comes in a letter, organised by former prime\nminister Gordon Brown. It is addressed to Italian PM Mario Draghi, who is hosting\nthe G20 group of major economies in Rome this weekend. The letter says that between them the US, EU, UK and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines by the end of this month, which could be airlifted immediately to countries most in need.
What restrictions are changing in Wales?
Wales' plans to push down Covid cases include extending vaccine passes to cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November, First Minister Mark Drakeford says.
The passes show whether someone has been fully vaccinated or whether they have had a negative lateral flow test in the past 48 hours.
They are already required for nightclubs and many large events in Wales, but could be introduced in pubs, restaurants and cafes if infections climb, amid a "wider repertoire of actions".
The government will also ask people to self-isolate if someone in their household has symptoms or tests positive, until they get a negative PCR test.
Here's what else is changing in Wales.
Wales could extend Covid passes and working from home, says Drakeford
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has been giving BBC Breakfast an idea of some of the measures he could introduce if Covid cases do not fall.
He says: "We will be saying today that the hospitality industry needs to use the next three weeks to prepare for the possibility that Covid passes may have to be introduced in that setting.
“When I talk about risk assessments in the workplace, I’m talking about the number of people who can work safely from home – maybe we will have to do more of that."
He says if the number of Covid cases cannot be brought down over the next three weeks, Wales will "have to revisit that basket of measures that we’ve drawn on previously".
Wales' Covid restrictions could return if cases don't fall
Covid restrictions in Wales that were scrapped last summer could return if cases do not fall in the next three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford is warning.
He says if new infections continue to be the highest in the UK he "will have no choice" but to look at extra measures.
These could include extending the Covid vaccination pass to cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November and bringing back social distancing in the workplace.
We're expecting Drakeford to confirm his plans in a press conference later and we will bring you the latest as soon as we have it.
