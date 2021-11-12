PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The draft agreement published this morning has "inched forward" negotiations, according to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking to the BBC's Adam Fleming, the SNP politician says the "upside" of the document is that it "clearly recognises" the 1.5C limit on global warming, as well as wording on compensation for nations who suffer "loss and damage" of climate change.

However, Sturgeon points out a lack of firm commitment on the $100bn (nearly £74bn at today's exchange rates) developing nations have called for in support.

"Although there is a recognition that 1.5 degrees is the goal, we're way off track to actually meet that," she adds.

"We're still on track for a world of 2.4 degrees global warming, for many parts of the world that is a death sentence."