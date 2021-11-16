Scotland's first minister due to give update on Covid restrictions
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to reveal this afternoon whether Covid restrictions, including the vaccine passport scheme, will be extended.
It follows a warning from Scotland's chief medical officer last week that case numbers are rising again.
Sturgeon will update MSPs after her cabinet reviews the latest advice and data.
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce says further restrictions could put thousands of firms and jobs at risk.
While Covid case numbers remain much lower than during the recent peak in August and infection rates are lower than in other parts of the UK, they remain at a relatively high level and there has been a steady increase in recent weeks.
UK employment 'well above' pre-pandemic levels - ONS
We received the latest employment statistics earlier from the Office for National Statistics, which show the number of UK workers on company payrolls rose by 160,000 last month.
The ONS says the number of payrolled workers rose by 0.6% between September and October to 29.3 million - "well above" levels seen before the pandemic struck.
It says its survey responses so far suggest only a small number of redundancies have been made among the 1.1 million still on furlough when the scheme closed in September.
"It might take a few months to see the full impact of furlough coming to an end, as people who lost their jobs at the end of September could still be receiving redundancy pay," Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, says.
"However, October's early estimate shows the number of people on the payroll rose strongly on the month and stands well above its pre-pandemic level."
Good morning
Welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here are your headlines this morning:
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 160,000, between September and October, the Office for National Statistics says
-
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 160,000, between September and October, the Office for National Statistics says
-
NHS Providers, which represents trusts in England, has
said that the health service is facing the most difficult winter in its history
-
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to reveal
later whether Covid restrictions, including the vaccine passport scheme, will be extended
-
A mum-of-three whose husband died with Covid
wants to become a nurse after seeing the "compassion" he was shown in
hospital
-
Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the
time" for a phased introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme in
Northern Ireland
-
The Irish Republic's government is said to be moving towards a
recommendation that digital Covid certificates will be required in gyms and
hairdressers
-
Some
two million people without Covid-19 jabs have been told to stay home in Austria
-
Anti-lockdown movements online are turning their attention to climate conspiracy theories
-
Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific is imposing tough new restrictions, on its aircrews as it tries to stop the spread of Covid-19
