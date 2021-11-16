PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to reveal this afternoon whether Covid restrictions, including the vaccine passport scheme, will be extended.

It follows a warning from Scotland's chief medical officer last week that case numbers are rising again.

Sturgeon will update MSPs after her cabinet reviews the latest advice and data.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce says further restrictions could put thousands of firms and jobs at risk.

While Covid case numbers remain much lower than during the recent peak in August and infection rates are lower than in other parts of the UK, they remain at a relatively high level and there has been a steady increase in recent weeks.

