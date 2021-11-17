Earlier, we reported on the rise in cyber attacks on UK health organisations during Covid.
In total, the
National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – part of GCHQ – handled 777 incidents last year, a new record.
And one in five of these was aimed at organisations linked to the health sector
and vaccines, it says.
Protecting the wider health service became an urgent
priority. The NCSC says it protected NHS, healthcare, and vaccine supplier IT systems from malicious web
addresses billions of times in the last year.
It also helped secure academic
institutions conducting vaccine research.
Ransomware – where users are locked
out of their computer systems until they pay – has been a growing concern.
The NCSC says that in one case, it
helped the University of Oxford, where the AstraZeneca Jab was developed, to
protect itself against an incident which had the potential to cause significant
disruption.
The latest Covid data
Since July, a number of competing factors have left UK Covid data fluctuating relatively rapidly, though cases numbers have remained high.
In recent days, there has been another slight upturn in cases. The seven-day average, which is a more accurate reflection of the situation than the daily figure, now stands at 39,133 cases per day.
While the vaccination rollout means far fewer infected people are ending up in hospital, the latest available data shows there are more than 8,000 people in hospital with the virus.
The seven-day average for deaths within 28 days of a positive test, meanwhile, now stands at 148 per day.
New year, New York
It's one of the biggest nights of the year and it can once again be celebrated in style.
"It's going to be amazing, it's going to be a joy for this city," says Mayor Bill de Blasio.
However, for those over the age of five, proof of full vaccination, or a negative Covid test if exempt, will be needed.
Pandemic 'severely affected' mental health of arts workers
Some more now on the University of Sheffield’s study on the
pandemic’s impact on the arts and culture sector.
The survey also found that 76.5% of freelancers reported their mental wellbeing was worse since the start of lockdown. Men, those
under 30 and respondents with a diagnosed mental health condition experienced the greatest levels of distress.
Prof Vanessa Toulmin, director of city and culture and chair in early film and
popular entertainment at the University of Sheffield, says the pandemic has had
a “devastating impact” on the sector in the UK, with the report revealing the “catastrophic
effect” of social distancing and lockdowns.
"People
have lost their jobs, businesses and venues have closed and this economic
impact has severely affected the mental health and wellbeing of people who work
in the sector across the UK,” she says.
"People
in the sector have been losing sleep and have had much higher levels of anxiety
due to how the pandemic has affected their personal finances and uncertainty
about the future."
BreakingUK prices continue to soar following lifting of Covid rules
The cost of living in the UK surged to 4.2% in October - its highest rate in almost 10 years - due to rising fuel and energy costs, according to new data.
The consumer price index measure of inflation is now more than double the Bank of England's target.
Inflation has risen steadily since the economy reopened after the Covid lockdown.
The Bank of England says it may have to increase interest rates "in the coming months" to tackle the problem.
October's reading is far higher than the 3.1% rise recorded in the year to September and ahead of economists' forecasts.
Vaccine research among cyber attack targets
Another of our main stories this morning is that some of the primary targets of cyber attacks during the pandemic have been organisations working on Covid vaccine research.
It's emerged that protecting the health sector became an urgent priority for the National Cyber Security Centre last year.
The security centre, which is part of GCHQ, says one in five attacks were aimed at organisations with links to health, and it helped the developer of the AstraZeneca jab, the University of Oxford, to protect itself against one of them.
About 55% of workers in arts sector were furloughed - report
Covid restrictions had a “catastrophic effect” on the lives
of those who work in the arts, culture and heritage sectors, a report says.
The study, commissioned by the University of Sheffield,
found the industry suffered a 60% decline in output because of the measures and
about 55% of jobs – 450,000 people – were furloughed in the sector.
More than 80,000 claims were made under the
Self-Employment Income Support Scheme by people in the arts, culture and
heritage sector, the report found.
Activities including cinema, performing arts, museums and
historical sites were the worst hit, while others, including computer games,
software, book publishing, TV broadcasting and libraries, were less badly
affected, the study found.
Good morning
Welcome to our coronavirus live page this Wednesday morning. Here are the main headlines:
Covid restrictions had a “catastrophic effect” on the lives
of those who work in the arts, culture and heritage sectors, a report commissioned by the University of Sheffield says
