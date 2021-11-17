Earlier, we reported on the rise in cyber attacks on UK health organisations during Covid.

In total, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – part of GCHQ – handled 777 incidents last year, a new record.

And one in five of these was aimed at organisations linked to the health sector and vaccines, it says.

Protecting the wider health service became an urgent priority. The NCSC says it protected NHS, healthcare, and vaccine supplier IT systems from malicious web addresses billions of times in the last year.

It also helped secure academic institutions conducting vaccine research.

Ransomware – where users are locked out of their computer systems until they pay – has been a growing concern.

The NCSC says that in one case, it helped the University of Oxford, where the AstraZeneca Jab was developed, to protect itself against an incident which had the potential to cause significant disruption.