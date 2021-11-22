Throughout the pandemic, Australia has had some of the world's toughest border restrictions, even for its own citizens.

Now, however, the government is to relax the rules for certain foreign groups entering the country.

Skilled migrants and international students, as well as Japanese and South Korean citizens, will be among those allowed entry from 1 December.

All must be fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls today's announcement an "important step forward".

Earlier this month, the rules changed to allow vaccinated Australian citizens to travel internationally without having to apply for an exemption to leave the country.