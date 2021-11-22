Protest in Brussels
Protests in Europe as Covid restrictions return

Who can get a booster jab in the UK? | Where in the world are cases highest?

Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. Australia eases border restrictions

    Throughout the pandemic, Australia has had some of the world's toughest border restrictions, even for its own citizens.

    Now, however, the government is to relax the rules for certain foreign groups entering the country.

    Skilled migrants and international students, as well as Japanese and South Korean citizens, will be among those allowed entry from 1 December.

    All must be fully vaccinated.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls today's announcement an "important step forward".

    Earlier this month, the rules changed to allow vaccinated Australian citizens to travel internationally without having to apply for an exemption to leave the country.

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid: Emotional reunions as Australia's border reopens

  2. The latest UK Covid data

    As they have done since July, Covid cases in the UK remain high. The current seven-day average for cases is 41,029 per day.

    As a result of the UK's high vaccine uptake, those high cases are not leading to as many people entering hospital as was seen in the first two waves. However, there are still more than 8,000 people in hospital with Covid.

    The latest seven-day average for deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test result is 147. This is significantly lower than last winter, when cases were at a comparable level.

  3. 'Sledgehammer' lockdown the only option - Austrian minister

    This is Austria's fourth national lockdown since the pandemic began.

    Authorities have ordered residents to stay home for all but essential reasons, including work, exercise and shopping for food.

    Restaurants, bars, hairdressers, theatres and non-essential shops must all close their doors. These measures will continue until 12 December, although officials said they will be reassessed after 10 days.

    Speaking on ORF TV on Sunday night, health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the government had to "react now".

    "A lockdown, a relatively tough method, a sledgehammer, is the only option to reduce the numbers [of infections] here," he reportedly told the broadcaster.

    Tens of thousands of people protested in the capital Vienna ahead of the lockdown.

  4. Austria in lockdown as protests rock Europe

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid: Water cannons and tear gas fired at protesters in Belgium

    Austria has returned to a full national lockdown as protests against new restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections spread across Europe.

    The lockdown - which was announced on Friday and began earlier today - means Austrians should work from home and non-essential shops have closed.

    New restrictions have sparked protests throughout Europe. People clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium.

    Infection rates have risen sharply on the continent, prompting warnings from the World Health Organization.

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main headlines this morning:

