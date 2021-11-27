AFP Copyright: AFP

We've been hearing from scientists today about the Omicron coronavirus variant - with one advisor to the government saying it is "not a disaster", despite the alarm among experts.

Microbiologist Prof Calum Semple says vaccines are "still likely to protect you from severe disease" - but he says he does support the new UK travel restrictions because they will allow more people to get jabbed.

Asked whether people should be fearful of the new variant, Prof Semple - who sits on the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies - told BBC Breakfast: "This is not a disaster, and the headlines from some of my colleagues saying 'this is horrendous' I think are hugely overstating the situation.

"Immunity from the vaccination is still likely to protect you from severe disease."

