The prime minister has started the press conference.
Stay tuned for updates.
New Omicron variant not a disaster, says Sage scientist
We've been hearing from scientists today about the Omicron coronavirus variant - with one advisor to the government saying it is "not a disaster", despite the alarm among experts.
Microbiologist Prof Calum Semple says vaccines are "still likely to protect you from severe disease" - but he says he does support the new UK travel restrictions because they will allow more people to get jabbed.
Asked whether people should be fearful of the new variant, Prof Semple - who sits on the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies - told BBC Breakfast: "This is not a disaster, and the headlines from some of my colleagues saying 'this is horrendous' I think are hugely overstating the situation.
"Immunity from the vaccination is still likely to protect you from severe disease."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference at 17:00 GMT.
He will be appearing at Downing Street with the chief scientific advisor to the government, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the UK's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty.
We will be bringing you a live stream and updates here.
New Covid variant: How worried should we be?
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
There is growing concern about the new variant of coronavirus. But how worried should we be?
Omicron is the most heavily mutated version discovered so far.
Prof Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa - where it was first detected - said there was an "unusual constellation of mutations" and that it was "very different" to other variants that have circulated.
The concern is this virus is now radically different to the original that emerged in Wuhan, meaning vaccines, which were designed using the original strain, may not be as effective.
There have been many examples of variants that have seemed scary on paper, but came to nothing.
The Beta variant was at the top of people's concerns at the beginning of the year because it was the best at escaping the immune system. But in the end it was the faster-spreading Delta that took over the world.
Scientific studies in the laboratory will give a clearer picture, but answers will come more quickly from monitoring the virus in the real world.
It is still early to draw clear conclusions, but there are already signs that are causing worry.
We’re starting live coverage on the news that two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new Covid variant, Omicron.
Here’s a round-up of the latest developments:
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK Health Security Agency had detected cases in Brentwood, Essex, and in Nottingham
He said the cases were linked to travel in southern Africa and the individuals and their households were self-isolating as more tests and contact tracing take place
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at Downing Street at 17:00 GMT with the chief scientific advisor to the government, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the UK's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty. We will be bringing you live updates here
The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel
Ten countries are now on the UK's travel red list meaning, from Sunday at 04:00 GMT, all arrivals will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days
These are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK Health Security Agency had detected cases in Brentwood, Essex, and in Nottingham
He said the cases were linked to travel in southern Africa and the individuals and their households were self-isolating as more tests and contact tracing take place
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at Downing Street at 17:00 GMT with the chief scientific advisor to the government, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the UK's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty. We will be bringing you live updates here
The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel
Ten countries are now on the UK's travel red list meaning, from Sunday at 04:00 GMT, all arrivals will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days
These are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia
Boris Johnson is now speaking
South Africa says it is being 'punished' for detecting new variant
South Africa has complained it is being punished - instead of applauded - for discovering Omicron - the new Covid variant that we've been reporting on.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that the variant was being considered as "of concern".
Countries around the world have imposed travel restrictions on those coming from southern African countries as details of its spread emerged.
A statement from the South African foreign ministry on Saturday strongly criticised the travel bans.
"Excellent science should be applauded and not punished," it said.
The bans were "akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker".
Early evidence suggests Omicron has a higher re-infection risk.
Two cases of new variant Omicron detected in UK
More now on the news that two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new Covid variant, Omicron.
Sajid Javid said the UK Health Security Agency had detected cases in Brentwood, Essex, and in Nottingham.
He said: "We've always been very clear that we won't hesitate to take further action if that is what is required.
"Today I can announce one thing that we are doing immediately is carrying out targeted testing and sequencing of positive cases in the two areas that are affected."
The Department of Health says testing is being carried out at locations where the positive cases were likely to have been infectious.
"Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and requested to isolate and get tested as necessary," it said.
Thank you for joining us
