Japan has become the latest country to reinstate tough border restrictions, banning all foreigners from entering the country from 30 November.
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has described the move as a
"temporary, emergency measure" until more is known about the
variant, Reuters news agency reports.
Decision due on booster advice in the UK
As we've mentioned, a decision is expected today on whether the Covid booster jab will be recommended for younger people in the UK.
The JCVI - the group of scientists that advises the government on vaccines - is set to advise if it should be rolled out to under 40s and if the time between doses should be reduced.
Currently, all over 40s can get a booster jab - as well as those with certain health conditions and frontline health and social care workers.
There have now been nine cases of the Omicron variant identified in the UK - including the six in Scotland we have just been telling you about.
New measures have been set out to try to tackle it, including masks becoming required in shops and on public transport in England, and PCR tests for all those coming in to the UK. Those measures are going before Parliament today.
Two of the other UK cases - picked up from analysis of recent positive Covid tests from all around the country - were confirmed on Saturday, in Essex and Nottingham.
The third case identified on Sunday came from a visitor who spent time in the Westminster area of London, although the person is no longer in the UK, the Health Security Agency said.
'Worrying time' for six Omicron cases in Scotland
We are just hearing a bit more from Public Health Scotland about those six Omicron cases.
Enhanced contact tracing is being carried out to find out the origin of the six cases and identify anyone who has been in contact with those affected in recent weeks.
Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says it is a "worrying time" for those six people. They will all get "expert health and support", he adds.
He says: “There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant.
"Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.
"Until more is known we must be cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection."
All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases are being advised to self-isolate for 10 days, whether they have been vaccinated or not.
BreakingSix Omicron cases detected in Scotland
Six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, the BBC has just learned.
Four of the cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
That's all the information we have on it for now, but we will bring you more as we have it.
What's happening in the UK and around the world today?
Good morning and welcome to today's coronavirus live page. We'll be bringing you the latest lines from the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the morning headlines: