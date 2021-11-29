Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As we've mentioned, a decision is expected today on whether the Covid booster jab will be recommended for younger people in the UK.

The JCVI - the group of scientists that advises the government on vaccines - is set to advise if it should be rolled out to under 40s and if the time between doses should be reduced.

Currently, all over 40s can get a booster jab - as well as those with certain health conditions and frontline health and social care workers.

There have now been nine cases of the Omicron variant identified in the UK - including the six in Scotland we have just been telling you about.

New measures have been set out to try to tackle it, including masks becoming required in shops and on public transport in England, and PCR tests for all those coming in to the UK. Those measures are going before Parliament today.

Two of the other UK cases - picked up from analysis of recent positive Covid tests from all around the country - were confirmed on Saturday, in Essex and Nottingham. The third case identified on Sunday came from a visitor who spent time in the Westminster area of London, although the person is no longer in the UK, the Health Security Agency said.

