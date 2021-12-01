More from the health secretary who says the NHS is working to suspend some of the workload of GPs so they can concentrate on the vaccination programme.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
BBCCopyright: BBC
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Omicron may require 'very stringent response' - Sage
The impact of the Omicron variant on the UK is highly uncertain but may require a "very stringent response", government advisers have said.
The BBC has seen leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) held on Monday.
In them, Sage says officials should prepare now for a "potentially significant" wave of infections while data on the variant is being collected and analysed.
The minutes add that it is "highly likely" Omicron can escape immunity caused by previous infection or vaccination to some extent.
Read more
GPs to suspend workload to give jabs - Javid
More from the health secretary who says the NHS is working to suspend some of the workload of GPs so they can concentrate on the vaccination programme.
Sajid Javid tells BBC Breakfast: "The NHS is working on that right now with GP representatives.
"I am confident that they will work out a way where some of the workload of GPs can be temporarily suspended or GPs can be helped in other ways so they can concentrate on vaccine delivery."
He urges people who are struggling to book a booster jab to contact their MP.
"If they have contacted their GP and they are not getting anywhere, the best they can do right now is probably contact their Member of Parliament directly and that will come to me and we will do everything we can to help," he says.
No need to change Christmas party plans - Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid tells BBC Breakfast he does not think people needed to change plans for Christmas parties.
He says people should be "a bit cautious", by taking precautions such as a lateral flow test or wearing a mask.
He adds guidance is already out there and says people have been sensible and cautious throughout the pandemic and know when to take a test now and when to take precautions.
It comes after a Downing Street news conference on Tuesday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges people to get a jab but suggests they should not cancel Christmas plans.
He says people do not need to cancel Christmas parties and nativity plays, adding that the government is taking a "balanced and proportionate" approach in response to the new variant.
Watch: PM sets booster jab target
If you missed his news conference yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government target is for all adults in England to receive a Covid booster by the end of January, with temporary vaccination centres to be opened up, as at other stages of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own rollouts.
Quarantine escapees arrested in Australia
Australian police have arrested three people who broke out of a Covid quarantine compound in the middle of the night.
The Howard Springs centre near Darwin in the Northern Territory is one of Australia's main quarantine facilities for people returning to the country.
Police say the trio scaled a fence to break out of the facility.
Officers found them after a manhunt on Wednesday. All had tested negative for Covid the day before.
Officials have not stated whether the escapees were returning travellers or locals in quarantine.
Read the full story
Can the NHS boost the booster programme?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The scientists are clear - accelerating the booster programme will be crucial to see off a deadly wave of Omicron, if the worst fears about the new variant are realised.
It is why ministers have agreed to offer boosters to the whole adult population and halve the gap between the second dose and booster to three months. But, of course, it will make a difference only if those jabs are in arms.
Ministers have set a target of every eligible adult being able to book a jab by the end of January. It applies to England only, although the devolved nations are putting in plans to ramp up their own programmes.
Can it be done? Crucially, there is plentiful supply.
The last of the 100-million order from Pfizer is due to be delivered in the coming weeks. That alone, without factoring in supplies of the Moderna vaccine, would be enough to vaccinate everyone.
Instead, the challenge lies in increasing the amount of jabs the NHS can administer.
Read more from Nick
Make people take Covid test before flying to UK - Labour
Labour's new shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said people should be required to have a lateral flow test before flying into the UK.
He tells BBC Breakfast: "I don't want people to have to change their plans for Christmas and they shouldn't need to if the government does everything within its power to make sure that we are tackling the virus.
"The booster campaign announced this week is something we welcome - we think the government can achieve around half a million booster jabs a day, especially if they use services like community pharmacies, pop-up clinics, really redoubling their effort.
"But there are other things that government can do too - we don't think it's right that people arriving into the UK from overseas are not being tested before they leave the country of origin - it's possible for people to travel to the airport, get on a plane, arrive in busy, crowded departure halls, get on a train or a Tube or a bus back home without having had a test for a couple of days.
"That doesn't make sense."
He adds: "We would urge [the government] to act quickly so that no-one has to be the Grinch that stole Christmas."
Expanding booster rollout poses ‘big challenge’
Health leaders have warned that expanding the booster rollout poses a big challenge. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents the healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, says accelerating the booster rollout will have "consequences" for a health service that was already stretched.
"We need to be realistic about what the health service is going to be able to do when it is prioritising these booster programmes," he adds.
The doctors' union, the BMA, warns GPs are already working extra hours and will struggle to maintain their existing workload if they are required to help roll out boosters.
Dr Phil White, from the BMA's GP Committee in Wales, says: "If they want us to be involved in a Covid booster campaign then of course something has to give."
Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, says the January target is "a huge logistical challenge" for the health service but ramping up the booster rollout is "absolutely the right thing to do".
Hospitals and pharmacies urged to ramp up rollout
As we just mentioned, NHS England is to issue detailed guidance to hospitals, pharmacists and GPs about the major expansion of the Covid booster vaccine programme.
Hospital hubs will be asked to offer jabs to the public as well as NHS staff and more pharmacies will be used.
The government is aiming to offer all eligible adults in England a booster jab by the end of January in response to the new Omicron variant, with people being invited to book a third dose three months after their second.
Yesterday, the prime minister said booster doses would be given at 1,500 community pharmacy sites and extra hospital hubs in England - and that 400 military personnel would also be on hand to help with the rollout.
Northern Ireland has also announced extra vaccination clinics to meet demand. Scotland and Wales have said their booster programmes will be ramped up, but are yet to lay out the full details.
Read more
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. For those of you lucky enough to have just woken up, here are the main headlines: