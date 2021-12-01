Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The impact of the Omicron variant on the UK is highly uncertain but may require a "very stringent response", government advisers have said.

The BBC has seen leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) held on Monday.

In them, Sage says officials should prepare now for a "potentially significant" wave of infections while data on the variant is being collected and analysed.

The minutes add that it is "highly likely" Omicron can escape immunity caused by previous infection or vaccination to some extent.

