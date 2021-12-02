Xevudy is the brand name of the monoclonal antibody treatment called sotrovimab, developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.

It works by binding to the spike protein on the outside of the Covid-19 virus. This prevents the virus from attaching to and entering human cells, so that it cannot replicate in the body.

Sotrovimab is administered by drip over 30 minutes. It is approved for people aged 12 and above who weigh more than 40kg.

The UK medicines regulator recommends its use as soon as possible and within five days of symptom onset.

It is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on sotrovimab’s effectiveness but the MHRA says it will work with the company to establish this.