New restrictions are on the way - but so too is a new revolt
in Conservative ranks at Westminster.
Privately, and in some cases publicly, MPs questioned the
timing of the prime minister's news conference.
As questions persisted about what went on behind Downing
Street's black door a year ago, it seemed to some of Boris Johnson's
Conservative colleagues that he was trying to divert attention towards what
will happen this Christmas, instead what happened last Christmas inside No 10.
But the PM insisted that the increased transmissibility of
Omicron meant he had to act - and he could no longer wait for the data he had
previously said was needed on how serious the threat from the new variant was.
Health secretary upset by video of No 10 aides joking about party
The health secretary says he was upset by a video showing No 10 aides joking about a party at No 10 last December, when indoor social gatherings were banned in London.
He says the conduct in the video was not appropriate, citing how many of his constituents could not see loved ones or attend funerals at the time.
Asked why he pulled out of media appearances on Wednesday morning, following the emergence of the video, he tells BBC Breakfast: "I felt that the prime minister's team should
be given the opportunity to respond."
He adds that he is pleased the prime minister has ordered an investigation but he has "received assurances that rules were not broken".
Universal mandatory Covid jabs unethical - Javid
Universal mandatory Covid vaccinations are unethical and will not be introduced in England, the health secretary says.
Asked on BBC Breakfast if he envisages compulsory vaccinations, Sajid Javid says no, adding that they have only been introduced in high-risk settings such as for NHS and social care workers.
"I think it’s unethical and also I think that at a
practical level having some kind of universal mandate for vaccination doesn’t
work," he says.
On Wednesday, the prime minister suggested there should be national debate on mandatory vaccination but Javid says there is no need for a debate and suggests Boris Johnson was referring to a conversation about "high-risk settings".
Plan B measures buy time to roll out boosters - Javid
Plan B measures are being introduced in England to "buy time" to assess the new Omicron variant and build the country's defences, the health secretary says.
Sajid Javid tells BBC Breakfast the best defence against Covid remains the vaccination programme, and the extra measures provide time to offer booster jabs to more people.
He says ministers received more information about the rate Omicron was spreading earlier this week - with estimates suggesting the doubling rate is between 2.5 and 3 days.
At this rate, he warns there could be one million UK Omicron cases through community transmission by the end of the month.
He adds that there is a credible risk the NHS could be completely overwhelmed and that is why the government had to act.
Police will not investigate Downing Street Party
The Metropolitan Police says it is not investigating
allegations No 10 staff broke Covid rules in December of last year due to
"an absence of evidence".
A video obtained by ITV shows No 10 aides joking about
holding a Christmas party amid lockdown restrictions.
The PM's former spokeswoman, Allegra
Stratton, who appears in the clip, stepped down from her role yesterday with a tearful apology.
Labour has urged the police to pursue an investigation
"without fear or favour".
From Friday, face masks will be required in more public
settings - including theatres and cinemas
From Monday, people will be asked to work from home where
possible
From Wednesday, the NHS Covid Pass will be required for
visitors to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people,
unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any event with more
than 10,000 people. It means people must show proof of full vaccination, a negative
test or recent recovery from infection
From Friday, face masks will be required in more public
settings - including theatres and cinemas
From Monday, people will be asked to work from home where
possible
From Wednesday, the NHS Covid Pass will be required for
visitors to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people,
unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any event with more
than 10,000 people. It means people must show proof of full vaccination, a negative
test or recent recovery from infection
Plan B measures, including masks in most public places, Covid
passes for large venues and guidance to work from home, will be introduced in England to
tackle the Omicron variant
Mandatory Covid passes will have a devastating impact on
night time venues, an
industry body says
And the government faces a backlash from some Tory MPs, who
have questioned why the public should follow the rules when No 10 staff broke
restrictions by having a Christmas party last year
The Metropolitan Police says it is not
investigating allegations Downing Street staff broke Covid rules in December
last year due to "an absence of evidence"
Australia's deputy prime minister has tested positive
for coronavirus after visiting the UK earlier this week
Covid passports plan a disgrace – Tory MP
Tory MP Marcus Fysh describes plans to introduce Covid passports as a requirement to enter some venues as “draconian” and “a disgrace”.
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he will vote against the measures in Parliament, saying they are a “massive imposition on our liberties” and a "massive attack" on personal freedom.
He adds that Covid passports should not be considered “without absolutely crystal-clear need and evidence”.
From Wednesday, people must show proof of full vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection, to enter nightclubs and other large venues.
Javid not sure why Stratton resigned over party video
The health secretary is again asked about the party at No 10 in December last year - and why the prime minister's spokeswoman resigned if no party took place.
Allegra Stratton was shown joking about the party in a video that emerged on Tuesday.
In response, Javid says "I'm not quite sure why she resigned", repeating his earlier comments that he has "received assurances that no rules were broken".
He adds that he welcomes the investigation which has been ordered and does not want to pre-empt its findings.
Why order home working but allow Christmas parties?
Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the health secretary is asked about the logic of asking people to work from home, but continuing to allow Christmas parties.
Defending the measures, Sajid Javid says they are a "balanced and proportionate response" and will have a "significant impact" on the spread of Omicron.
He adds that Plan B was set out months ago so the legislation was "ready to go".
What are the new Plan B rules for England?
