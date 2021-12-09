New restrictions are on the way - but so too is a new revolt in Conservative ranks at Westminster.

Privately, and in some cases publicly, MPs questioned the timing of the prime minister's news conference.

As questions persisted about what went on behind Downing Street's black door a year ago, it seemed to some of Boris Johnson's Conservative colleagues that he was trying to divert attention towards what will happen this Christmas, instead what happened last Christmas inside No 10.

But the PM insisted that the increased transmissibility of Omicron meant he had to act - and he could no longer wait for the data he had previously said was needed on how serious the threat from the new variant was.