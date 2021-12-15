There is no rule book or instruction manual for dealing with
Shapps: No instruction manual for virus
There is no rule book or instruction manual for dealing with coronavirus, the transport secretary has said, as he defends Boris Johnson after a rebellion over Covid passes in England.
Grant Shapps says that if things do not go well with the Omicron variant, people would ask why the government did not act sooner.
“It’s always going to be difficult and that is governing I’m afraid,” he tells BBC Breakfast.
He says the government has got to get the booster programme right and that 40% of people eligible are now boosted.
The UK’s chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty has urged the public to get boosted as the Omicron variant surges.
In an advert which aired on ITV on Tuesday evening, Prof Whitty said every adult "needs" to get a booster jab in the face of the "highly infectious" variant.
The expert - who is also England’s chief medical officer - told viewers: "Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation."
The NHS national booking system opened up to all over 18s on Wednesday, and while people are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine they can book after two months.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering from a rebellion among Tory MPs in a vote on England’s “Plan B” measures on Tuesday evening.
Almost 100 Tory MPs voted against Covid passes - but all measures passed with Labour support.
