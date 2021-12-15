BBC Copyright: BBC

There is no rule book or instruction manual for dealing with coronavirus, the transport secretary has said, as he defends Boris Johnson after a rebellion over Covid passes in England.

Grant Shapps says that if things do not go well with the Omicron variant, people would ask why the government did not act sooner.

“It’s always going to be difficult and that is governing I’m afraid,” he tells BBC Breakfast.

He says the government has got to get the booster programme right and that 40% of people eligible are now boosted.