Hospitality wants more support amid surge
There have been worries about the rising number of infections - especially of the Omicron variant - and that's led to bars and restaurants seeing a surge in cancellations.
The Treasury says it has no plans to extend support.
On top of the economic squeeze, companies are braced for staff shortages, with some saying they are already affected by sickness.
BreakingLatest world headlines
And here what's been happening around the world:
France has just announced it is to “drastically” restrict travel from the UK due
to the Omicron surge
Health officials in South Korea have responded to record daily coronavirus cases by re-imposing strict social distancing and an overnight curfew
Welcome to our live page coverage this Thursday morning. Yesterday saw the highest number of daily cases recorded in the UK - so what will this mean? We'll bring you all the latest today. Here are the main news stories so far:
-
More on France restrictions
Hugh Schofield
BBC News, Paris
We have more on the restrictions France is announcing on travellers. The new measures will be officially put out later, but their substance is now clear: from Saturday, people coming from the UK will be required to have a negative Covid test of less than 24 hours.
Once in France, they will have to self-isolate for a week, but that period of quarantine can be ended after 48 hours if they have a second negative test once in France.
Compelling reasons will be needed for entry, which includes visiting family - but not tourism or non-urgent work reasons.
The new measures apply to everyone regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
Hospitality wants more support amid surge
There have been worries about the rising number of infections - especially of the Omicron variant - and that's led to bars and restaurants seeing a surge in cancellations.
Now business leaders have called on the government to help firms by providing support "in lockstep with future restrictions", deferring business rates and extending VAT discounts.
The Treasury says it has no plans to extend support.
On top of the economic squeeze, companies are braced for staff shortages, with some saying they are already affected by sickness.
BreakingFrance toughens restrictions on UK travellers
We bring you more on the restrictions on UK travellers France has just been announcing.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal says this morning the prime minister’s office will make “in the next few hours” announcements regarding travellers from the UK.
Attal says travellers from the UK will have to show a PCR/antigen test less than 24 hours old (as opposed to 48 hours until now).
Only French citizens returning from the UK, or British people living in France, will be allowed to come to France.
Travellers will have to give a compelling reason to be allowed to enter the country. People arriving from the UK will have to isolate at a location they choose, their isolation will end after 48 hours if they show a negative test.
BreakingLatest world headlines
And here what's been happening around the world:
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our live page coverage this Thursday morning. Yesterday saw the highest number of daily cases recorded in the UK - so what will this mean? We'll bring you all the latest today. Here are the main news stories so far: