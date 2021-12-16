We have more on the restrictions France is announcing on travellers. The new measures will be officially put out later, but their substance is now clear: from Saturday, people coming from the UK will be required to have a negative Covid test of less than 24 hours.

Once in France, they will have to self-isolate for a week, but that period of quarantine can be ended after 48 hours if they have a second negative test once in France.

Compelling reasons will be needed for entry, which includes visiting family - but not tourism or non-urgent work reasons.

The new measures apply to everyone regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.