Our main story this morning is the plan for restrictions in Wales from 27 December in response to the Omicron variant. From that date nightclubs must close and social distancing\nwill be required in shops and businesses. First Minister Mark Drakeford has also called for people to\nhave a smaller Christmas and avoid meeting "wider circles of\nfriends". Public Health Wales says a “rapid increase” of Omicron is\nexpected over the coming days and weeks, and officials believe Wales is a few\ndays behind other UK hotspots. Read the full\nstory .
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- Nightclubs will
close and social distancing will be required in shops and workplaces in Wales from 27
December in response to the Omicron variant
-
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country must prepare
now for the “storm of Omicron” which is approaching
-
The UK reported another record number of daily
Covid cases, with 88,376
infections confirmed on Thursday
-
The Archbishop of Canterbury says he was
"disappointed" to see a photo of Tory staff at a party last Christmas
while the country was in lockdown
-
Meanwhile, the Department for Transport has apologised after staff held a lockdown
gathering last December
-
President Biden has warned unvaccinated Americans face a
winter of severe illness and death because Omicron is on the point of spreading
much more rapidly
Nightclubs in Wales to close from 27 December
Our main story this morning is the plan for restrictions in Wales from 27 December in response to the Omicron variant.
From that date nightclubs must close and social distancing will be required in shops and businesses.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also called for people to have a smaller Christmas and avoid meeting "wider circles of friends".
Public Health Wales says a “rapid increase” of Omicron is expected over the coming days and weeks, and officials believe Wales is a few days behind other UK hotspots.
Read the full story.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the top stories this morning: