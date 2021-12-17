Christmas shoppers in Cardiff
Live

Omicron storm coming to Wales, says first minister

Edited by Emma Harrison

  1. Nightclubs in Wales to close from 27 December

    Nightclub
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Our main story this morning is the plan for restrictions in Wales from 27 December in response to the Omicron variant.

    From that date nightclubs must close and social distancing will be required in shops and businesses.

    First Minister Mark Drakeford has also called for people to have a smaller Christmas and avoid meeting "wider circles of friends".

    Public Health Wales says a “rapid increase” of Omicron is expected over the coming days and weeks, and officials believe Wales is a few days behind other UK hotspots.

    Christmas shopper in Cardiff
    Copyright: PA Media

