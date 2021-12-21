Theatre goers
Live

Firms 'in limbo' over Christmas Covid restrictions

preview
7
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good morning

    Thanks for joining our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.

    Here are some of the headlines this morning:

Back to top