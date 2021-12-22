UK leaders in talks over post-Christmas Covid rules

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Clayton

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the newspapers saying?

    Mirror and Star front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    Unsurprisingly the newspapers are dominated with reaction to the prime minister's latest announcement on the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph sums up the nuance of his message in its main headline: "Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)".

    The Daily Express goes with: "Christmas Can Go Ahead, But New Curbs Loom".

    It is "Xmas Cheer And Fear" in the Daily Mirror, while the i's front page headline is "Christmas is happening.

    You can read our full paper review here.

  2. Self-isolation cut from 10 days to seven with negative test

    Lateral flow test
    Copyright: Getty Images

    People infected with Covid in England can stop self-isolating up to three days early if they test negative twice, it has been announced.

    They will now be able to end quarantine after seven days instead of 10 by providing negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid says it will minimise disruption created by staff shortages for businesses, health services and rail services.

    The new guidance applies to those who are isolating after testing positive for Covid, regardless of their vaccination status.

    But those who are not double-jabbed will still have to isolate for the full 10 days if they are a close contact of a positive case, as is currently the case.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the new guidance.

  3. Good morning

    Thank you for joining us for live coverage of coronavirus in the UK and around the world.

    Here’s a news briefing to start the day:

Back to top