UK leaders in talks over post-Christmas Covid rules

BBC Copyright: BBC

Unsurprisingly the newspapers are dominated with reaction to the prime minister's latest announcement on the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph sums up the nuance of his message in its main headline: "Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)".

The Daily Express goes with: "Christmas Can Go Ahead, But New Curbs Loom" .

It is "Xmas Cheer And Fear" in the Daily Mirror, while the i's front page headline is "Christmas is happening.

You can read our full paper review here.