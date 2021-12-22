UK leaders in talks over post-Christmas Covid rules

Unsurprisingly the newspapers are dominated with reaction to the prime minister's latest announcement on the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph sums up the nuance of his message in its main headline: "Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)".
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Clayton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Covid self-isolation will be cut from 10 days down to seven in England after negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven
-
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford will set out plans for
post-Christmas Covid restrictions later
-
And Stormont ministers will meet to discuss the possible
reintroduction of Covid measures in Northern Ireland
-
Scotland has already cancelled large public events for three weeks from Boxing Day
-
UK PM Boris Johnson says there will be no new Covid measures
in England before Christmas but he cannot rule out any afterwards
-
EU nations including Germany and Portugal have announced
post-Christmas restrictions
-
And Israel says it plans to become the first country to roll out
a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as it prepares for an Omicron wave
What are the newspapers saying?
Unsurprisingly the newspapers are dominated with reaction to the prime minister's latest announcement on the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph sums up the nuance of his message in its main headline: "Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)".
The Daily Express goes with: "Christmas Can Go Ahead, But New Curbs Loom".
It is "Xmas Cheer And Fear" in the Daily Mirror, while the i's front page headline is "Christmas is happening.
You can read our full paper review here.
Self-isolation cut from 10 days to seven with negative test
People infected with Covid in England can stop self-isolating up to three days early if they test negative twice, it has been announced.
They will now be able to end quarantine after seven days instead of 10 by providing negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says it will minimise disruption created by staff shortages for businesses, health services and rail services.
The new guidance applies to those who are isolating after testing positive for Covid, regardless of their vaccination status.
But those who are not double-jabbed will still have to isolate for the full 10 days if they are a close contact of a positive case, as is currently the case.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new guidance.
Good morning
Thank you for joining us for live coverage of coronavirus in the UK and around the world.
Here’s a news briefing to start the day: