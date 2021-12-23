Omicron seems milder than Delta, so can we all relax?

It’s clearly good news if you test positive - but it’s also important to remember some basic maths.

The pressure on hospitals will be a combination of the severity of the variant and the number of people infected.

If Omicron is half as severe, but we have twice the number of cases - then you’re back where you started.

And there is a lot of Covid around at the moment. Daily cases peaked at 68,000 last winter - and we’ve already topped 106,000 now.

There are also concerns that the benefit of Omicron being milder is eroded by more people being susceptible as the variant bypasses some immunity.

Then there is the pressure on hospitals if large numbers of staff have to isolate.

So while the severity data is welcome news, ministers will also have to closely monitor the trends in the number of cases.