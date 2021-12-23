It’s clearly good news if you
test positive - but it’s also important to remember some basic maths.
The pressure on hospitals
will be a combination of the severity of the variant and the number of people
infected.
If Omicron is half as severe,
but we have twice the number of cases - then you’re back where you started.
And there is a lot of Covid
around at the moment. Daily cases peaked at 68,000 last winter - and we’ve
already topped 106,000 now.
There are also concerns that
the benefit of Omicron being milder is eroded by more people being susceptible
as the variant bypasses some immunity.
Then there is the pressure on
hospitals if large numbers of staff have to isolate.
So while the severity data is
welcome news, ministers will also have to closely monitor the trends in the
number of cases.
Furlough needed if more restrictions brought in - Welsh economy minister
Wales is introducing additional restrictions after Christmas because of the direct harm from Omicron - and also the impact on services
and businesses if large numbers are isolating, the country’s economy minister says.
Vaughan Gething tells BBC Breakfast it is also important
people can plan for after the Christmas period.
Analysis by researchers at Imperial College London found
around a 40% reduction in the risk of being admitted to hospital for a night or
more compared with Delta.
Prof Azra Ghani, chairwoman in infectious disease epidemiology
at Imperial, says this is “certainly good news” - but must be balanced with the
very large number of infections.
She tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it is important
to bear in mind that many people already have immunity from vaccination or
previous infection, which could account for the seemingly milder effects.
And she adds that so far Omicron has been circulating mainly in a
younger population - but over Christmas there will be more intergenerational mixing,
which could cause the variant to spread to more vulnerable groups.
Ministers watching Omicron data - as studies suggest it’s milder
The UK government says it is monitoring Covid data after
early studies found the Omicron variant may cause milder illness than the Delta
variant.
Analysis by researchers at Imperial College London found
around a 40% reduction in the risk of being admitted to hospital for a night or
more compared with Delta.
An Edinburgh University study suggested there
was up to a 65% lower risk of being hospitalised with Omicron - but it was based on
only a few cases.
In South Africa, a study suggested Omicron patients were
70-80% less likely to need hospital treatment. However, it suggested there was
no difference in outcomes for the few patients that ended up in hospital with
Omicron.
Scientists say the findings are good news, but warn a big
wave of cases could still overwhelm the NHS.
The UK reported more than 100,000 new daily infections for
the first time on Wednesday.
-
Boris Johnson is
urging people to take “extra special care” to protect themselves from the
virus this Christmas, including by wearing masks when needed and taking a test
before visiting loved ones
-
Early studies suggest the Omicron variant may cause less severe disease,
with fewer people requiring hospital treatment than with other variants
-
Scientists say the findings are “qualified good news” but warn that a
big wave of case could still overwhelm the NHS
-
Daily Covid
cases exceeded 100,000 across the UK for the first time on Wednesday
-
New rules are being introduced in Wales where no more than six people
will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants from 26 December
-
And in Northern Ireland nightclubs will have to close from
06:00 GMT the same day before more stringent
measures come into force on Monday
-
US President Joe Biden has denied his
administration bungled its response to the emergence of the Omicron variant,
saying “nobody” could have predicted it
-
In Europe, Spain has announced plans for mandatory
face coverings outside in response to a dramatic rise in Covid cases
Furlough needed if more restrictions brought in - Welsh economy minister
Wales is introducing additional restrictions after Christmas because of the direct harm from Omicron - and also the impact on services and businesses if large numbers are isolating, the country’s economy minister says.
Vaughan Gething tells BBC Breakfast it is also important people can plan for after the Christmas period.
From 26 December, no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales. Two-metre social distancing rules will also return in public places.
Gething says that if further measures are needed the return of the furlough scheme would be "the best answer".
However, he adds that Wales does not have the resources to bring back furlough without help from the the UK government - and calls for "coordinated action" if the public health situation deteriorates.
Take a test before visiting family, PM urges
The prime minister is urging people to take “extra special care” to protect themselves and their families against Covid this Christmas.
He tells the Sun the public should wear a mask when needed, open windows for ventilation and take a test before meeting loved ones, particularly if they are elderly or vulnerable.
Boris Johnson warns the Omicron variant “continues to surge across the country faster than anything we have seen before”.
New post-Christmas restrictions have been set out in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland but Johnson has ruled out any changes in England before Christmas.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main stories this morning: