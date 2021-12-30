Demand for testing is "higher than ever", the boss of a lighthouse testing lab says.

Chris Hughes, managing director of of Perkin Elmer, tells BBC Radio 5 Live: "The issue is demand it is higher than ever but the good news is capacity in the network is increasing, more was added in December and there are plans to add more in January.

"You’ve seen the numbers from Omicron, it’s an extremely transmissible strain of the virus so more people are getting symptoms and we’ve seen the positivity rates of those tests go through the roof as well."

It takes about 10 hours to process a PCR test, he says, but that can rise to 12 hours when there is huge demand.

When a sample arrives at the lab it first has to be neutralised so it is "no longer a risk to anybody". The RNA is then extracted and put through a test which detects whether Covid is present or not. If it is positive it is likely to go through a second test to check for one of the variants of concern, "Omicron being chief among those at the moment", and it may also be sent for sequencing to confirm the presence of a variant.

Hughes says there has been a huge public and private sector effort to increase capacity over the past year or so and tells people struggling to book a slot: "Be persistent, keep checking and get the test."