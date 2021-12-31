New Year booster target met across UK - ministers

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Staying with lateral flow Covid test supply problems - the Welsh government has "loaned" four million kits to the UK government for use in England.

It brings the total number of tests sent across the border to 10 million, according to the PA News agency.

It follows reports that tests were temporarily unavailable for order online while many pharmacies were out of stock.

Deals such as these are common between the Welsh and UK governments, and have been negotiated previously to address shortages of tests and PPE.

It is unclear how the loan will work and how it will be repaid.