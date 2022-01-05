Our previous post quoted Dr Mike Tildesley on the future of the Omicron wave.
Dr Tildesley was also asked about the possible end of compulsory PCR tests, after a positive lateral flow (home test) in England...
Next few days key on Omicron - scientist
Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), told BBC Breakfast the next few days were key - although there was some cause for optimism.
"It does look like we may be in a situation where - we're getting cases very, very high - but there's early evidence that things might be turning around in London," he said.
"The problem, of course, is that if you're thinking about introducing controls, once you're beyond the peak of the infection, then that has much less effect."
He would not agree to saying it was too late for restrictions - adding it was unclear the epidemic had peaked.
"The next few days will be really, really key for us to try to identify that - children are going back to school, we've had sort of differences in mixing patterns over the Christmas period and we are yet to see what happens in the data as a result of that," he said.
What are the current travel rules?
As we reported earlier, ministers are considering removing the need for travellers to have a negative test two days before arriving in the UK.
A Covid test - lateral flow or PCR - must be taken in the two days before travel
A PCR should be booked and paid for to be taken after arrival
People must self-isolate where they are staying until they get the test results
A passenger locator form should be completed in the 48 hours after arrival
Recap: What did the PM announce yesterday?
For those who missed it, here's a quick recap of the main points from Tuesday's Downing Street news conference:
Boris Johnson said he hoped England could "ride out" the current Omicron wave without further restrictions but he acknowledged parts of the NHS would feel "temporarily overwhelmed"
There was a "good chance" no fresh measures would need to be brought in, the PM said, adding he would recommend continuing the government's "Plan B" strategy in England to ministers in today's cabinet meeting
The Plan B measures - which include working from home where possible, mask wearing in most public settings and Covid passports in some venues - are due to end on 28 January
Johnson also announced plans for 100,000 critical workers in key industries - including food processing, transport and the border force - to take daily tests from next week
-
PCR tests are the most reliable. It takes some time to get the results because they are usually processed in a laboratory
-
Lateral flows can be taken and processed at home. They detect proteins in the coronavirus and work in a similar way to a pregnancy test
Lateral flows 'very accurate', says doctor
What are the current travel rules?
As we reported earlier, ministers are considering removing the need for travellers to have a negative test two days before arriving in the UK.
Here are the current rules for fully-vaccinated people in England, which are similar in the rest of the UK.
Recap: What did the PM announce yesterday?
For those who missed it, here's a quick recap of the main points from Tuesday's Downing Street news conference:
You can read more about the news conference here.
Minister non-committal on testing changes - but says 1m are isolating
Health minister Gillian Keegan is asked about changes to Covid testing on BBC's Breakfast - but says she's not got any updates this morning.
She says she knows the teams are looking at testing regimes. "You may be able to expect some news - I don't know when," she adds.
Keegan is also asked whether she would back the scrapping of tests for people coming back into the UK.
Without answering the question directly, she says the systems do always have to be adapted to "make sure they make sense".
On staff shortages across the country, she says it's difficult to know numbers - but said about one million were currently self-isolating.
What is the current advice for PCR tests?
Currently, the government in England tells you to get a PCR test "as soon as possible" if you've had a positive result on a lateral flow test, or your test sample could not be read.
If you have symptoms, you're supposed to stay at home until the PCR result.
A reminder of the main differences:
BreakingMinisters finalising plans to drop PCR tests
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
Ministers are finalising plans to remove the advice that people who test positive on a lateral flow device in England should seek a confirmatory PCR test.
They are also working to remove the requirement for travellers to have a negative test two days before arriving in the UK - the so-called pre-departure test.
The decisions are imminent but haven't been completely signed off yet.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Covid pandemic. We've a busy day ahead so do stay with us for all the latest updates.
There's a cabinet meeting of UK ministers shortly, with the prime minister setting out his case against bringing in tighter Covid restrictions in England.
At 15:00 GMT, Boris Johnson will return to the Commons for the first time since the Christmas break to face opposition leader, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.
We're also expecting to hear from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon when she addresses the Scottish Parliament later.
The Scottish government is considering whether to change its self-isolation rules, which are stricter for cases and contacts than other parts of the UK.