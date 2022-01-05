Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), told BBC Breakfast the next few days were key - although there was some cause for optimism.

"It does look like we may be in a situation where - we're getting cases very, very high - but there's early evidence that things might be turning around in London," he said.

"The problem, of course, is that if you're thinking about introducing controls, once you're beyond the peak of the infection, then that has much less effect."

He would not agree to saying it was too late for restrictions - adding it was unclear the epidemic had peaked.

"The next few days will be really, really key for us to try to identify that - children are going back to school, we've had sort of differences in mixing patterns over the Christmas period and we are yet to see what happens in the data as a result of that," he said.