  1. What are the new travel rules for the UK?

    And if you’d like a short summary of exactly what has changed for fully vaccinated people (those who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine) coming to the UK, we’ve got you covered:

    • People no longer need to take a pre-departure test two days before travelling
    • You still have to take a PCR test within two days of arriving, but no longer have to self-isolate while waiting for the result
    • However, from Sunday you can take a cheaper lateral flow test (LFT) instead - but these cannot be free NHS tests and must be purchased privately
    • If your post-arrival LFT is positive, you must self-isolate and have a NHS PCR to confirm the result
    • Vaccinated travellers still have to fill in and submit an online passenger locator form no more than 48 hours before arriving, even if they are just transiting

    For more detail on the changes, click here.

  2. Pre-departure tests and isolation on arrival ditched

    A passenger aircraft prepares to land at Heathrow
    Copyright: Reuters

    Good news for anyone waking up this morning with upcoming holiday plans – the requirement for a pre-departure test for fully vaccinated travellers coming to the UK has been scrapped.

    People are also no longer required to self-isolate while they wait for the result of their test taken within two days of arriving.

    From Sunday, this post-arrival test will no longer need to be a PCR either, but instead can be a cheaper lateral flow test (LFT) - although positive results from these rapid tests must be confirmed via NHS PCR.

    LFTs must be bought from a private provider – free NHS ones cannot be used.

    However, these changes will only apply to people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine and to children.

    The government introduced the now defunct rules in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year, but now it has spread widely ministers say testing is no longer needed.

    The travel industry has welcomed the move, which will make travel considerably cheaper and easier again, with some businesses confirming bookings have already risen since the changes were announced on Wednesday.

    The changes were initially announced for England, but Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all aligned their rules.

  3. Australia studies other tennis players' visas amid Djokovic row

    Video content

    Video caption: Ros Atkins on... Djokovic in immigration detention

    Australia says it is investigating the visas of other foreign tennis players ahead of the Australian Open tournament, after detaining world number one men’s player Novak Djokovic in a row over vaccine rules.

    Djokovic remains in immigration detention in Melbourne and is facing deportation after his entry to the country was denied on Wednesday.

    He has launched an urgent court challenge to be heard on Monday, a week before the major tournament begins.

    In an interview with Channel 9, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said there was intelligence to "indicate there are some individuals here now that have not met the entry requirements and we have to investigate that.

    Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, had been granted a medical exemption to play in the tournament for unspecified reasons, a decision that infuriated many Australians.

