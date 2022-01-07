Pre-departure tests and isolation on arrival ditched
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Good news for anyone waking up this
morning with upcoming holiday plans – the requirement for a pre-departure test
for fully vaccinated travellers coming to the UK has been scrapped.
People are also no longer required to self-isolate while they wait for the result of their test taken within two
days of arriving.
From Sunday, this post-arrival test will
no longer need to be a PCR either, but instead can be a cheaper lateral flow
test (LFT) - although positive results from these rapid tests must be confirmed
via NHS PCR.
LFTs must be bought from a private
provider – free NHS ones cannot be used.
However, these changes will only apply to people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine and to children.
The government introduced the now defunct
rules in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year, but
now it has spread widely ministers say testing is no longer needed.
The travel industry has welcomed the move,
which will make travel considerably cheaper and easier again, with some
businesses confirming bookings have already risen since the changes were
announced on Wednesday.
The changes were initially announced for
England, but Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all aligned their rules.
Australia studies other tennis players' visas amid Djokovic row
Djokovic remains in immigration detention in Melbourne and
is facing deportation after his entry to the country was denied on Wednesday.
He has launched an urgent court challenge to be heard on
Monday, a week before the major tournament begins.
In an interview with Channel 9, Home Affairs Minister Karen
Andrews said there was intelligence to "indicate there are some
individuals here now that have not met the entry requirements and we have to
investigate that.
Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, had
been granted a medical exemption to play in the tournament for unspecified
reasons, a decision that infuriated many Australians.
Here’s what’s happening this morning
Here are some of the headlines from around the world this
morning.
As of 04:00 GMT fully-vaccinated
travellers arriving in the UK do not need to take a pre-departure test and do
not need to isolate while waiting for their post-arrival PCR result
Live Reporting
Edited by Holly Wallis
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
People no longer need to take a pre-departure test two
days before travelling
-
You still have to take a PCR test within two days of
arriving, but no longer have to self-isolate while waiting for the result
-
However, from Sunday you can take a cheaper lateral flow test
(LFT) instead - but these cannot be free NHS tests and must be purchased
privately
-
If your post-arrival LFT is positive, you must self-isolate
and have a NHS PCR to confirm the result
-
Vaccinated travellers still have to fill in and submit an online
passenger locator form no more than 48 hours before arriving,
even if they are just transiting
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
As of 04:00 GMT fully-vaccinated
travellers arriving in the UK do not need to take a pre-departure test and do
not need to isolate while waiting for their post-arrival PCR result
-
The Armed Forces is sending 200 personnel into NHS hospitals across London to plug staff shortages - with
thousands off sick or isolating as the Omicron variant surges through the
capital
-
There are concerns that some older pupils in England are refusing to take lateral flow tests and wear face coverings in classrooms as they head back to school, parents and other pupils
say
-
Australia has said it is
investigating the visas of other foreign tennis players, after detaining men’s
world number one Novak Djokovic in a chaotic row over vaccine rules
-
In India at least 13
passengers, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in the city of
Amritsar, have escaped institutional quarantine
-
It comes as the World
Health Organization (WHO) warns against describing the Omicron variant as mild,
saying it is killing people across the world
What are the new travel rules for the UK?
And if you’d like a short summary of exactly what has changed for fully vaccinated people (those who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine) coming to the UK, we’ve got you covered:
For more detail on the changes, click here.
Pre-departure tests and isolation on arrival ditched
Good news for anyone waking up this morning with upcoming holiday plans – the requirement for a pre-departure test for fully vaccinated travellers coming to the UK has been scrapped.
People are also no longer required to self-isolate while they wait for the result of their test taken within two days of arriving.
From Sunday, this post-arrival test will no longer need to be a PCR either, but instead can be a cheaper lateral flow test (LFT) - although positive results from these rapid tests must be confirmed via NHS PCR.
LFTs must be bought from a private provider – free NHS ones cannot be used.
However, these changes will only apply to people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine and to children.
The government introduced the now defunct rules in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year, but now it has spread widely ministers say testing is no longer needed.
The travel industry has welcomed the move, which will make travel considerably cheaper and easier again, with some businesses confirming bookings have already risen since the changes were announced on Wednesday.
The changes were initially announced for England, but Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all aligned their rules.
Australia studies other tennis players' visas amid Djokovic row
Australia says it is investigating the visas of other foreign tennis players ahead of the Australian Open tournament, after detaining world number one men’s player Novak Djokovic in a row over vaccine rules.
Djokovic remains in immigration detention in Melbourne and is facing deportation after his entry to the country was denied on Wednesday.
He has launched an urgent court challenge to be heard on Monday, a week before the major tournament begins.
In an interview with Channel 9, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said there was intelligence to "indicate there are some individuals here now that have not met the entry requirements and we have to investigate that.
Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to vaccination, had been granted a medical exemption to play in the tournament for unspecified reasons, a decision that infuriated many Australians.
Here’s what’s happening this morning
Here are some of the headlines from around the world this morning.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We'll be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.