Good news for anyone waking up this morning with upcoming holiday plans – the requirement for a pre-departure test for fully vaccinated travellers coming to the UK has been scrapped.

People are also no longer required to self-isolate while they wait for the result of their test taken within two days of arriving.

From Sunday, this post-arrival test will no longer need to be a PCR either, but instead can be a cheaper lateral flow test (LFT) - although positive results from these rapid tests must be confirmed via NHS PCR.

LFTs must be bought from a private provider – free NHS ones cannot be used.

However, these changes will only apply to people who have had two doses of a Covid vaccine and to children.

The government introduced the now defunct rules in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year, but now it has spread widely ministers say testing is no longer needed.

The travel industry has welcomed the move, which will make travel considerably cheaper and easier again, with some businesses confirming bookings have already risen since the changes were announced on Wednesday.

The changes were initially announced for England, but Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have all aligned their rules.