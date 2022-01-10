We're just getting comments now from Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Speaking to the BBC, Gove denies the government plans to stop supplying free lateral flow tests, as reported by the Sunday Times.
Asked if he would support the scrapping of the tests, Gove tells BBC Breakfast "no", adding the "key thing" is the tests are "available to those who need them for as long as they need them".
"I don't think anyone is talking at the moment - when we're facing the significant pressures the NHS are facing - about this vital line of defence going," he insists.
Challenged on whether or not the government considers the pandemic is over, Gove argues there is still "significant pressure on the NHS" but says thanks to the booster campaign, the UK is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.
He adds while we can see "better times ahead", thanks to high vaccination rates, there will also be "difficult weeks ahead" for the NHS.
Asked if he supports a move to cut the Covid isolation period from seven days to five, Gove insists he is always guided by those with an understanding of the science, and if it was safe to do so then it should be reduced.
But he points out the government has already reduced the isolation time from 10 days to seven, and it is a matter of balancing the desire to enable frontline workers to do their jobs against stopping further spread of the virus and staff absences.
India begins booster shots as Covid-19 cases surge
India has started giving booster doses of Covid vaccines to priority groups amid a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Health and frontline workers and people over 60 years old with two or more medical conditions are currently eligible for the jab.
The booster shot - dubbed a "precaution dose" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - will be the same vaccine that was given to a person for their first and second doses.
On Sunday, India reported more than 179,000 new infections for the past 24 hours, driven by a steep rise in cases in big cities such as the national capital Delhi and financial centre Mumbai.
Daily testing of 100k critical staff starts in England
Some 100,000 critical workers from sectors including food
processing, transport and the border force will start to receive lateral flow
tests from today, under a government scheme to reduce the spread of Covid in
the workforce.
The government says people covered by the initiative include
those working in national infrastructure, national security, transport, food distribution
and processing.
Police and Fire and Rescue Services control rooms,
electricity generation, test kit warehouses and test surge laboratories are
also included.
Staff absences have surged in recent weeks, as workers have tested positive for Covid and had to isolate.
This has created big problems for bosses, who are hopeful the scheme will
alleviate the staffing shortage crisis gripping Britain.
Network Rail says it’s
received hundreds of tests for those working in big signalling centres and
control rooms - viewed as critical to keep services moving safely – while industry
body Energy UK says its members are also part of the scheme.
But the union for Border
Force staff says it understands the tests are to be given to maritime workers
only at this stage, with no plans to extend it more widely yet.
The food supply chain is among
the sectors the government views as critical, but one major representative said
they didn’t fully understand what the process was, and it seemed "very rushed",
but some of its members had started to receive tests.
The government has said the
testing scheme for critical workers will be separate from the allocation for public
sector workers such as adult social care or education and those delivered to
pharmacies and homes.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic in the UK and around the world.
Here's a look at our main headlines this Monday morning:
Some 100,000 critical staff in England working in sectors including
food processing, transport and the border force will start to receive lateral
flow tests from today under a government scheme to reduce the spread of Covid-19
between colleagues and alleviate staff shortages
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won a court battle challenging the cancellation of his Australian visa on Covid vaccination
grounds. Judge Anthony Kelly ruled the visa cancellation order is "quashed"
immediately and Djokovic must be released from detention
Some 100,000 critical staff in England working in sectors including
food processing, transport and the border force will start to receive lateral
flow tests from today under a government scheme to reduce the spread of Covid-19
between colleagues and alleviate staff shortages
- Pregnant women are being urged not to delay getting their Covid-19 vaccinations or booster jab as part of a government campaign.
Ministers have said the vaccine is safe and effective and has no impact on fertility
- India has started giving booster jabs to priority groups as it battles a spike in infections driven by the Omicron Covid variant.
