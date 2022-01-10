Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We're just getting comments now from Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Speaking to the BBC, Gove denies the government plans to stop supplying free lateral flow tests, as reported by the Sunday Times.

Asked if he would support the scrapping of the tests, Gove tells BBC Breakfast "no", adding the "key thing" is the tests are "available to those who need them for as long as they need them".

"I don't think anyone is talking at the moment - when we're facing the significant pressures the NHS are facing - about this vital line of defence going," he insists.

Challenged on whether or not the government considers the pandemic is over, Gove argues there is still "significant pressure on the NHS" but says thanks to the booster campaign, the UK is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.

He adds while we can see "better times ahead", thanks to high vaccination rates, there will also be "difficult weeks ahead" for the NHS.

Asked if he supports a move to cut the Covid isolation period from seven days to five, Gove insists he is always guided by those with an understanding of the science, and if it was safe to do so then it should be reduced.

But he points out the government has already reduced the isolation time from 10 days to seven, and it is a matter of balancing the desire to enable frontline workers to do their jobs against stopping further spread of the virus and staff absences.