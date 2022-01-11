Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Boris Johnson and his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who sent the party invite Image caption: Boris Johnson and his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who sent the party invite

We've got more now on the Downing Street lockdown drinks party from health minister Edward Argar.

Two eyewitnesses have told the BBC they saw the prime minister and his wife Carrie at the event.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, health minister Edward Argar says he “didn’t have any first hand knowledge of what did or didn’t happen” at the event.

He adds: “I’m not going to speculate on whether he was or wasn’t there. What I will say is it’s important rules are followed.”

At the time you could only meet one other person from another household outdoors, with advice to remain 2m (6ft) apart.

Argar says “he looks forward" to a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into Downing Street lockdown parties and hopes it will come "swiftly".