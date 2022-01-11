Live
PM under pressure over further lockdown drinks party
viewing this page
100 invited to Downing Street lockdown drinks | Kuenssberg on the latest party revelation
100 invited to Downing Street lockdown drinks | Kuenssberg on the latest party revelation
Live Reporting
Edited by Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- About 100 people were invited to a"bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden
during the first lockdown, the BBC understands.
-
Witnesses say the PM and his
wife were among about 30 people who attended the gathering on 20 May 2020. The
Met Police has contacted No 10 over the gathering. Boris Johnson has declined
to say if he attended
-
New testing rules in England mean people without Covid symptoms now no longer need a confirmatory PCR test to confirm a positive
lateral flow. The UK Health Security Agency says the change reflects the high
prevalence of the virus in the community, and
the accuracy of rapid tests
-
The controversy over Novak Djokovic's
Australian visa application been "damaging on all fronts", the men's professional tennis tour has said. The ATP also called for more clarity
of the rules to enter Australia and urged players to get vaccinated
Minister 'won't speculate' if PM attended drinks party
We've got more now on the Downing Street lockdown drinks party from health minister Edward Argar.
Two eyewitnesses have told the BBC they saw the prime minister and his wife Carrie at the event.
Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, health minister Edward Argar says he “didn’t have any first hand knowledge of what did or didn’t happen” at the event.
He adds: “I’m not going to speculate on whether he was or wasn’t there. What I will say is it’s important rules are followed.”
At the time you could only meet one other person from another household outdoors, with advice to remain 2m (6ft) apart.
Argar says “he looks forward" to a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into Downing Street lockdown parties and hopes it will come "swiftly".
PM must come clean over party - Labour
As we've been reporting, witnesses have told the BBC that Boris Johnson and his wife were among about 30 people who attended the drinks party in the Downing St garden on 20 May 2020. The PM has declined to say if he was there or not.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Labour's Ed Miliband says Johnson "cannot spend the next days and weeks hiding behind a Whitehall inquiry" that is looking at a number of reported events, including Christmas parties.
Asked about the May 2020 event, the shadow energy and climate change secretary urges the prime minister to be honest with people.
"He's got to come clean, tell us was he there, and try and justify his actions to people."
Miliband warns the country "cannot have confidence" in someone who "so clearly seems to be engaging in the most appalling double standards" over matters of public health.
The prime minister's position is going to be "very, very difficult" if it emerges that he has "flagrantly" broken Covid regulations, he adds.
The Downing Street drinks invitation in full
If you're curious how the 20 May 2020 event was described, ITV News has published what appears to be the full email invitation sent on behalf of Boris Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.
It has the subject line "Socially Distanced Drinks! [OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE-No 10 ONLY]".
It then says:
Covid rules in place on 20 May 2020 meant you could only meet one other person from another household outdoors, with larger gatherings with people from other households banned.
No escape for No 10 from party claims
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
"Is this for real?"
That might be your reaction to what we know now - that one of Boris Johnson's most senior aides emailed around 100 staff in Downing Street for outdoor drinks in May 2020, during the intense early emergency of lockdown.
Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary (for how much longer?) invited dozens and dozens of staffers to drinks in the garden, socially distanced, but to many people's minds, in contradiction to the very strict and very clear public guidance to the public at the time that banned socialising in any form.
A jog with a friend in the park or a solitary trudge along the same canal path was just about it.
"Is this for real?" was in fact the reaction of one of the staff who was gobsmacked to receive the email, written down in black and white, in a message to another official shared at the time.
Another, shown to the BBC, said: "Um. Why is Martin encouraging a mass gathering in the garden?"
Those exchanges make it pretty clear that there were concerns at the time.
Yet the event went ahead, with, I'm told, around 30 people in attendance, a long table set out in the garden for drinks, crisps and sausage rolls with, two eyewitnesses told me, the prime minister and his wife in attendance.
You can read Laura's full blog here.
Minister confident inquiry into parties will be 'robust'
More now on health minister Edward Argar’s interview on BBC Breakfast.
He's asked what is the “appropriate disciplinary action if the result of the investigation [into Downing Street lockdown parties] is that the prime minister was at that party [on 20 May 2020]… does he have to go?”
He replies: “I think it’s important we wait and what [civil servant Sue Gray] says about the facts. We’ve seen allegations… and they’ve been reported. But I think it’s important, she is able to ascertain the facts, which she will do without fear or favour.”
Argar adds he’s “confident she will come up with a robust report” and he hopes she can deliver her findings “soon”.
Djokovic vaccine story damaging on all fronts, says ATP
Meanwhile, outside the UK, tennis star Novak Djokovic's Covid vaccination exemption for the Australian Open continues to make headlines.
Djokovic's visa application has been "damaging on all fronts", says the men's professional tennis tour.
The statement was released by the ATP after Djokovic won a court battle against a decision to refuse his Australian visa over his Covid vaccine exemption.
The ATP's calling for more clarity of the rules to enter Australia and is urging players to get vaccinated.
While Djokovic is allowed to remain in the country to play in the tournament, Australia's immigration minister can still cancel the visa and deport the unvaccinated Serbian player.
Ros Atkins explains how Djokovic got to this point and you can listen to an expert view on the world number one's latest court victory.
Covid PCR tests end for asymptomatic cases in England
The other major UK Covid story today is that new testing rules have kicked in for people in England, which mean those without symptoms no longer need a PCR test to confirm a positive lateral flow result.
The UK Health Security Agency says the change in testing rules reflects the high prevalence of coronavirus in the community and the accuracy of rapid tests.
Asymptomatic people who test positive on a lateral flow must still isolate for up to 10 days, but they can end quarantine if they get two negative lateral flow results, 24 hours apart, on days six and seven.
The changes have already been introduced in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Health officials say it is important people register positive lateral flow results on the government website so case numbers are reflected accurately and contact tracing can take place.
People who have one of the three main Covid symptoms - high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of smell or taste - must still get a PCR test, the government says.
You can read more here.
I understand anger over lockdown drinks - minister
The representative for the government doing the media rounds this morning is health minister Edward Argar.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he's asked about the claims that as many as 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.
In response, Argar says: "I can entirely understand why people… will feel angry and very upset and hurt by these allegations.”
He adds he thinks “the prime minister did the right thing in calling for that inquiry” into Downing Street lockdown parties led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The health minister says he hopes to learn the facts “swiftly” and says “where people are shown to have broken the rules, appropriate disciplinary action is taken”.
No 10 refuses to comment on new lockdown event revelations
As we just mentioned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is once more in the spotlight today amid fresh claims that 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Witnesses say the PM and his wife were among about 30 people who attended the event on 20 May 2020.
But Boris Johnson has declined to say if he attended, and No 10 has refused to comment, saying the gathering - and others reported to have happened under Covid restrictions - are subject to an ongoing independent probe by a top civil servant.
London’s Metropolitan Police says it is in contact with the government over "widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches" of Covid rules.
The invitation to the gathering was sent via an email, revealed by ITV News. It asked people to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening".
It was sent when lockdown restrictions were in force.
Twelve days later - on 1 June - rules in England were relaxed to allow groups of up to six people to meet outside.
Covid rules in place on 20 May 2020 meant you could only meet one other person from another household outdoors, with larger gatherings with people from other households banned.
You can read more here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
Here’s a look at our main headlines this morning: