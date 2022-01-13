Police should not investigate the May 2020 Downing Street garden party, a Conservative police and crime commissioner says.

Peter McCall, PCC for Cumbria, says police have consistently said they won't look into historic breaches of Covid regulations and the police approach "was always to encourage, explain, educate and enforce as a last resort”.

"Obviously with a historic case, you can’t go through those first three steps," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I think we’re on a really difficult slope when we start to try and use policing to fight our political battles.

"For me, this issue, to be honest, is more one about moral leadership," he says, adding that if he were Boris Johnson he would be "seriously considering my position".